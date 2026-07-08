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Jennifer Beals Leads LL Cool J’s High-Stakes 'NCIS: New York' Team

The 'Flashdance' and 'The L Word' icon steps in as Robyn Wells, the boss overseeing LL Cool J and Scott Caan’s high-stakes team in 'NCIS: New York.'

Jennifer Beals Joins LL Cool J on 'NCIS: New York'
Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage | Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Jennifer Beals is officially heading to the NCIS universe. The Flashdance and The L Word star has signed on as a series regular in NCIS: New York, joining co-leads LL Cool J and Scott Caan in CBS' newest installment of the long-running crime franchise ahead of its fall premiere.

Beals will play Assistant Special Agent in Charge Robyn Wells, the respected director of the New York field office who oversees the team's high-stakes investigations. According to the official character description obtained by Deadline, Wells "leads with her intuition and is widely respected by her team." She'll work alongside LL Cool J's returning fan-favorite, Special Agent Sam Hanna, and Scott Caan's Nick Schaeffer, a roguish investigator who teams up with Hanna to tackle cases protecting one of the world's busiest ports. The cast also adds Jacqueline Byers, Shane Harper, and Devin Druid as members of the core investigative team.

The role marks another major television project for Beals, whose career spans decades across film and television. Beyond becoming a pop culture icon in Flashdance, she's appeared in The L Word, Devil in a Blue Dress, Luckiest Girl Alive, and The Book of Boba Fett. She's also set to guest star in the upcoming third season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

For LL Cool J, NCIS: New York continues a remarkable run inside the franchise. The rapper-turned-actor first introduced Sam Hanna during the debut of NCIS: Los Angeles, where the former Navy SEAL spent 14 seasons becoming one of the franchise's most popular characters.

Since that series ended, Hanna has crossed over to the flagship NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i before returning to his hometown as the centerpiece of the New York-based expansion.

The series rounds out its investigative squad with Byers as determined Special Agent Addison "Addy" Ross, Harper as fearless Special Agent Wyatt Hill, and Druid as brilliant but authority-resistant tech specialist Sean Sullivan.

Executive producers include R. Scott Gemmill, Byron Balasco, Adam Davidson, Kyle Harimoto, Joe Wilson, LL Cool J, and Jason Barrett, with Balasco serving as showrunner. The series is produced by CBS Studios and will stream on Paramount+ the day after airing.

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