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KidSuper and HBO Drop Capsule Collection for Larry David's New Sketch Comedy Series

KidSuper and HBO have launched a capsule collection tied to Larry David's new sketch comedy series, 'Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.'

KidSuper
KidSuper

KidSuper has teamed with HBO on a capsule collection tied to Larry David's new limited series, Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America.

Releasing for pre-order on Thursday, July 2 at 4 p.m. ET, timed to the Fourth of July weekend, the Brooklyn streetwear brand will drop an 8-piece capsule dedicated to David’s new show, which follows his former HBO series, Curb Your Enthusiasm. An Almost History of America premiered on June 26 and the season finale airs August 7 on HBO and Max.

Among items in the capsule are a custom letterman jacket, keychain, stamp and t-shirt, all of which draw from the colonial imagery of David’s show.

"KidSuper loves merging fashion with comedy. Having the opportunity to be part of Larry David's new project was incredibly exciting - it was an instant yes. We can't wait for audiences to see the show and the collaboration come to life,” stated KidSuper founder Colm Dillane.

Written and executive produced by David and co-creator Jeff Schaffer, who also directs An Almost History of America includes a stacked cast of entertainers and a special politician. Jerry Seinfeld plays William Clark, Bill Hader takes on Abraham Lincoln alongside Kathryn Hahn as Mary Todd, Jon Hamm and Sean Hayes portray the Wright Brothers, and former president Barack Obama also appears. Higher Ground Productions, which Obama co-founded with his wife, Michelle Obama, also serves as producer of the series.

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