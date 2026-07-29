Netflix Renews ‘Beauty in Black’ for Season 4 as Season 3 First Look Drops

The renewal comes after cast member Xavier Smalls, who plays Angel, issued a public apology for resurfaced anti-LGBTQ+ comments, saying he takes full accountability and will continue to learn and grow.

Perry says the Bellarie family saga is "far from finished" as Season 3 puts Kimmie at the family's table and forces her into a dangerous alliance with Mallory amid feuds, blackmail, and revenge tied to the Bellarie beauty empire's underground trafficking ring.

Netflix has reversed its earlier decision to end Tyler Perry's breakout drama Beauty in Black, renewing it for Season 4 while promoting Season 3 with new first-look images after the show dominated the Global Top 10 and hit No. 1 in 17 countries.

Just seven months after announcing that Season 3 would be the end of the road, Netflix has changed its mind about Beauty in Black. The streaming giant revealed that Tyler Perry's breakout drama has been renewed for Season 4, while also dropping the first official look at Season 3—signaling the Bellarie family saga is nowhere near finished. According to Deadline, the renewal marks a major vote of confidence in one of Netflix's biggest recent originals. Last December, the streamer promoted Season 3 as the series' final installment. But after Beauty in Black spent six weeks in Netflix's Global Top 10 and reached No. 1 in 17 countries during its second season, the company opted to keep the story alive before the third season had even premiered.

Perry said there was still plenty left to explore in the world he created. "Beauty in Black is back for Season 4, and the Bellarie family's story is far from finished," he said in a statement. "There was so much more I wanted to explore, and I'm grateful I get to keep telling this story." He also thanked fans who have supported the series "from Day 1," adding, "More episodes are on the way!" Netflix's newly released first-look images tease another high-stakes chapter. Season 3 finds Kimmie, played by Taylor Polidore Williams, finally sitting at the Bellarie family's table—but power comes with a price. As a deadly feud tears through the family, Kimmie is forced into an uneasy partnership with Mallory, setting the stage for another season of betrayal, blackmail, revenge, and buried secrets. A premiere date has not yet been announced.