Mara Brock Akil Says She'll Need $50 Million Budget for 'Girlfriends' Movie

Mara Brock Akil, creator and showrunner of Girlfriends, is looking for a production studio to cough up $50 million for a movie adaptation of the hit sitcom.

The legendary screenwriter, who recently published her debut novel, The Revelation of Dionne Daphne, spoke about the budget for the potential Girlfriends film on the Thursday (July 2) episode of podcast Question Everything.

"I need the money that I need and if it’s not going to be there, I can’t keep knocking on every door," Akil said around the 40-minute mark of the video below. "I have to sort of move on. But when that money comes, or a new idea comes for a lesser amount, if I can’t do it right, why am I doing it?"