'Reacher' Season 4 Trailer Arrives With 'Neagley' Spinoff Teaser at Comic-Con

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher for a season that trades the show's small-town setup for a dense urban chase through Philadelphia. Season 4 adapts Gone Tomorrow, the 13th novel in Lee Child's Jack Reacher series, and follows Reacher after a chance subway encounter with a distraught stranger spirals into a city-wide hunt.

Prime Video brought two major reveals to San Diego Comic-Con on July 26: the first official trailer for Reacher Season 4 and the debut teaser for the new spinoff series Neagley.

New cast members joining Ritchson this season include Sydelle Noel, Chris Marquette, AGNEZ MO, Anggun, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, Kevin Corrigan, and Kathleen Robertson.

Ritchson has previously described the season as the bloodiest yet. It premieres Aug. 12 with three episodes, followed by weekly releases through a Sept. 16 finale.

Prime Video also debuted the first teaser for Neagley, a spinoff centered on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), a Chicago private investigator and former military protege of Reacher's from the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit.

The full Neagley ensemble includes Greyston Holt as Detective Hudson Riley, Adeline Rudolph as Renee Birdwhistle, Jasper Jones as Keno, Matthew Del Negro as Pierce Woodrow, and Damon Herriman as Lawrence Cole, with Ritchson set to guest star.

Ritchson also confirmed at the panel that Reacher Season 5 is already in the works, with the show set to adapt Child's 20th novel, Make Me.

"We start shooting on Monday. The season's been written. We're ready to shoot. All the scripts are done," Ritchson said. "The last half of my year is going to be all 'Reacher' Season 5."