Read Marla Gibbs’ Emotional Farewell to ‘227’ Co-Star Hal Williams

The loss of Hal Williams is hitting especially hard for the cast of 227. Just days after the sitcom legend died at 91, Marla Gibbs shared an emotional tribute to the man who played her husband on-screen—and remained one of her closest friends long after the series ended. "This is another difficult loss," Gibbs, 95, wrote on Instagram. "My dear friend and TV husband, Hal Williams, has made his transition." But her message went far beyond a farewell. Gibbs revealed their relationship began years before 227 became a television hit, when Williams joined the original stage production at her Crossroads Theater.

"Hal was always there to help," she wrote, recalling how he secured donated theater seats and organized the seating chart because "he believed in supporting young artists. That's just who Hal was, a generous man who freely gave his time, his talent, and his heart to the community."