Tua Tagovailoa

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Tua Tagovailoa Signing 1-Year Atlanta Falcons Deal After Miami Dolphins Release
Sports

Tua Tagovailoa Signing 1-Year Atlanta Falcons Deal After Miami Dolphins Release

Inside the blockbuster Dolphins breakup, record $99.2M dead cap hit, and why Atlanta is betting big on a one-year Tua Tagovailoa reset.

Bernadette Giacomazzo138 days ago
Miami Dolphins QB Offloads Sprawling South Florida Estate for $2.6M
Sports

Miami Dolphins QB Offloads Sprawling South Florida Estate for $2.6M

Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa is reportedly uncertain about his future in the NFL.

Bernadette Giacomazzo372 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on
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Tua Tagovailoa Says He Considered Retiring From NFL Following Concussions

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa revealed that he considered retiring from the NFL following his mid-game hospitalization last year.

Joe Price1193 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa walks off the field with trainers following a play during the game between the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins.
Sports

NFLPA to Review Tua Tagovailoa's Return Following Concussion Evaluation

NFL Players Association has initiated an investigation into Tua Tagovailoa returning to the Dolphins/Bills game after allegedly clearing concussion protocol.

Jose Martinez1399 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
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Alex Caruso Talks NBA Bubble, LeBron James + Tua Tagovailoa on NFL Life: Listen to Ep. 37 of Load Management

Lakers sensation Alex Caruso appeared on the Load Management pod to fill the guys in on NBA Bubble life before Tua Tagovaoloa joined the crew from Miami.

Complex Sports2189 days ago
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Tua Tugovailoa Alabama Tennessee 2019
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2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 of the NFL Draft (V4)

We're predicting round 4 of the 2020 NFL Draft. From Chase Young to Joe Burrow, here are the top NFL draft picks and predictions.

Ian Wharton2284 days ago
Tua Tugovailoa Alabama Tennessee 2019
Sports

Tua Tagovailoa Is Ready for Whatever Happens on Draft Day

We talked to top NFL Draft prospect Tua Tagovailoa about the NFL Draft, giving back to the community, how he's preparing for the NFL, and much more.

Zach Frydenlund2285 days ago
Justin Herbert Oregon Wisconsin 2020
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The Biggest NFL Draft Rumors Right Now

The NFL Draft will commence Thursday & run through Saturday. From the Pats to the Jets, here are the biggest NFL Draft rumors right now.

Aaron C. Mansfield2287 days ago
Joe Burrow
Sports

Best and Worst Case Comparisons For the Top 2020 NFL Draft Prospects

The 2020 NFL draft will take place on April 23-25, completely virtual. Before the draft, here are the best and worst prospects comparisons.

Ian Wharton2300 days ago
Joe Burrow
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2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 of the NFL Draft (V3)

Free agency season is winding down. From the Raiders to the Chargers, here are round 1 draft predictions for the 2020 NFL mock draft.

Ian Wharton2309 days ago
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Joe Burrow
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2020 NFL Mock Draft: Predicting Round 1 of the NFL Draft (V2)

The NFL combine is over, so it's officially mock draft season! From Joe Burrow to Chase Young, here are our latest 2020 NFL mock draft predictions and picks.

Ian Wharton2337 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa
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Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Out for the Season With Hip Injury

Alabama quarterback was carted off the field in Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

Joshua Espinoza2443 days ago
tua
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Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa Bringing 405 Family Members to Championship Game

Many football players like to have their family can watch them play, but Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is going the extra mile.

Joe Price2759 days ago

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