Where it Stands: The Raiders’ QB room is—pardon the pun—a black hole. Geno Smith will be 36, coming off the worst season of his career. Kenny Pickett is unplayable. But there’s hope in the form of the No. 1 overall pick, which the Raiders should probably spend on the only QB in the 2026 class who is likelier than not to be a quality NFL starter. If Fernando Mendoza can win a lot of games at Cal and then go 16-0 at Indiana, he can make the Raiders respectable, right?

Best Case for 2026: The Raiders amicably part with Smith (perhaps with a big salary cap charge), draft Mendoza, and charge into their future. New coach Klint Kubiak, fresh off helping Sam Darnold win a Super Bowl with the Seahawks, turns out to be an ideal tutor for the first pick.

Worst Case: The Raiders decide not to pick Mendoza and submit to another year of whatever this is, then focus on the 2027 draft. That might work, but how many No. 1 picks does a team expect to get in a row?