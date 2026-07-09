Tristan Thompson Warns Klay Thompson to Not 'Feed the Beast' Post-Megan Thee Stallion Split

Tristan Thompson has shared his unsolicited opinion on how Klay Thompson should manage his breakup with Megan Thee Stallion. Tristan, a former NBA center, sat down with Shannon Sharpe on a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, where he was asked to weigh in on the breakup between Klay and the three-time Grammy winner. (Klay Thompson and Tristan Thompson are not related, despite sharing a last name.) The former couple broke up in April after less than a year of publicly dating, with Megan alleging that the Dallas Mavericks star cheated on her. Tristan kept his advice simple: “Don’t say anything.” “The worst thing you can do is feed into the beast. If you speak up, you give it more legs, you allow them to take another day to talk about it," he continued.

The former athlete also referenced Megan putting Klay on blast about his alleged infidelity. "If she wants to say something, let her do whatever she wants to do,” Tristan said. “As a man, keep your mouth quiet. Because I've never gone out there and defended myself because it's just not what we do.” Tristan concluded that Klay, his longtime friend, has been “living his life” in the months since splitting from Megan. "Our life is so public, something should be left private if you can,” Tristan continued. “When you're in the dating phase, and it's very early, cherish and protect that. Because if you allow people to have access to that, now you give your whole life away. At least if you love this girl or you're into her, try to cherish it for as long as you can and keep it private."

Tristan himself has been involved in public cheating scandals: He split from Khloe Kardashian after it was reported he had fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols while the two were together.