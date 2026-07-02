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Tristan Thompson on Possibility of Facilitating a Drake, LeBron James Reunion: 'I'm Trying'

"That's my brother," Thompson said of Drake.

Tristan Thompson on the left, wearing a black jacket at a tech event. Drake on the right, in a leather jacket performing on stage.
Images via Getty/Kimberly White/TechCrunch & Getty/Prince Williams/Wireimage

Tristan Thompson would “love” to facilitate a repair of Drake and LeBron James’s clearly fractured relationship.

During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Cavaliers alum was asked about his own relationship with his fellow Canadian, whom he considers “family.” The Iceman artist, notably, was in attendance at his mother’s funeral back in 2023.

“That's my brother. … Drake's my brother,” Thompson said. “I’ve known him since I've been 17. That's family. Always gon’ ride with him. Like you said, he was there when my mom passed away. We have a relationship. I spoke to him last week, as well. We’re close. I mean, the beauty about us, all of us Canadians, [is] we all root for each other.”

Thompson went on to note that he’s also close with other Canadian stars like The Weeknd and PARTYNEXTDOOR, attributing this sense of unity to a collective sense of having “a chip on our shoulder.” Drake, specifically, has “led the way in entertainment and the music industry” by “doing his thing,” per Thompson.

“Hip-hop needed him,” he added. “You see that he dropped three albums.”

Sharpe then proposed that Thompson could provide the impetus needed to get Drake and LeBron “back together,” marking a reference to their falling-out in connection with the 6 god’s Kendrick Lamar beef.

“I would love to,” Thompson responded. “Listen, yeah. Listen. I’m trying, man. I’m trying.”

Last September, LeBron told Complex that he and Drake are simply in “different places right now,” though it’s “always love” from his side.

“Always wish him the best,” he said at the time.

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