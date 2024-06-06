Bad Bunny Wants to Explore Other Music Genres: 'I Don't Know Where I See Myself Right Now'

“The moment was now to make this album and bring back the essence of what my trap is, which has always been different,” Bad Bunny told Complex in February.

“There’s those that have this style, that style, the ones who don’t necessarily imitate but watch what Americans do. I’ve always had my own trap, and that’s why from the beginning it’s always stood out. So that’s what I did with this album— bring my trap that’s mine, that I do, obviously with an evolution.”

However, Bad Bunny said he was already feeling the winds of change as he was preparing for the tour’s opening night.

“Now I want to do other things. And now more [because] there’s [other] movements in each country. Back in the day, it was only Puerto Rico in a corner— not anymore,” he said. “Now there’s a lot of people from different countries where a bunch of different talents are emerging.”

Fans will have to wait to see the direction Benito chooses for his next project, but he’s already drawing inspiration from around the world.

“I think what’s happening is really cool, but I generally don’t know where I see myself right now, but it’s not here," he added. "There’s a lot I want to do, a lot of music left to explore. A lot of heart.”