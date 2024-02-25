Third Shooting Occurs At T.I.'s Trap Museum in Atlanta, Security Guard Detained

A shooting at T.I.’s Trap Music Museum left a man dead.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, police responded to a call about a shooting at the Trap Museum in Atlanta, Georgia, on Friday night. Although a road in front of the museum and an adjacent parking lot were blocked by law enforcement, investigators seemed to put their focus on the parking lot.

Investigators told Fox 5 Atlanta that the victim was in his late 30s but his name has yet to be released.

Although no arrests have been made, police say a private security guard in the museum’s parking lot was detained and believe the incident started as an altercation.

Four people were injured during another shooting outside of the museum in May of 2021. Two months later, a 16-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital when he was accidentally shot and sustained a graze wound. Friday’s incident marks the museum’s third overall shooting.

T.I. was not present at the time of the shooting. According to his social media accounts, the rapper was in Orlando for a series of performances.