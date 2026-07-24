Toy Story

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Conan O'Brien, Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack and Greta Lee attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.
Pop Culture

‘Toy Story 5’ Earns $297M In Week 2, 'Supergirl' Sours With $40M Debut

The fifth 'Toy Story' installment earned $160 million domestically upon its debut.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 09: (L-R) Tom Hanks and Tim Allen attend the Toy Story 5 Los Angeles World Premiere at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on June 09, 2026.
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Recalls Rough Cut of 'Toy Story' Not Being 'Enjoyable'

Pixar executives walked out of the screening of the rough cut without reacting.

Jaelani Turner-Williams27 days ago
Taylor Swift's New 'Toy Story 5' Song is Already Generating Oscar Buzz
Pop Culture

Taylor Swift’s 'Toy Story 5' Ballad 'I Knew It, I Knew You' Ignites Oscar Buzz

Inside her surprise Dolby Theatre performance, Jessie-inspired ballad and the Pixar push turning Swift’s latest song into an early Oscar contender.

Bernadette Giacomazzo45 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 14: Taylor Swift seen in NoHo on May 14, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Taylor Swift's 'Toy Story 5' Song Was Kept Secret From the Movie's Crew for Months

A "decoy version" of the film existed before the Swift song "I Knew It, I Knew You" was revealed.

Jaelani Turner-Williams48 days ago
Taylor Swift is Going to be in 'Toy Story 5'—But Not the Way Fans Think
Music

Taylor Swift Brings an Emotional New Jessie-Inspired Song to 'Toy Story 5'

Taylor heads straight for your feelings with an original 'Toy Story 5' song tied to Jessie, tech-obsessed Bonnie, and a changing childhood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
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Bad Bunny in white outfit and sunglasses at a "Caught Stealing" premiere backdrop.
Pop Culture

Bad Bunny Joins 'Toy Story 5' Cast as Pizza With Sunglasses

Pizza with Sunglasses is a forgotten toy living in an abandoned backyard shed.

tara mahadevan59 days ago
Woody
Pop Culture

Tom Hanks Explains Woody’s Bald Spot in ‘Toy Story 5,’ Calls It a ‘Worn Area’

Tom Hanks, the voice behind the iconic character, said it's due to Woody being played with a lot over time.

Trey Alston87 days ago
A view of LEGO's largest flagship store in Shanghai at Disney Town on November 3, 2021 in Shanghai, China.
Pop Culture

Your First Look at the New LEGO 'Toy Story' Sets

The new builds are inspired by Slinky Dog, Lotso, and the Pizza Planet rocket ride.

Holly Riordan115 days ago
A balding Woody in 'Toy Story 5'
Pop Culture

'Toy Story 5' Trailer Leaves Fans in Disbelief Over Woody's Balding: 'Ain't No Way We're This Old'

The new Pixar trailer pokes fun at the character’s noticeable bald spot — and longtime fans of the franchise can't believe it.

Joshua Espinoza155 days ago
A man with long hair and a mustache in a gray suit and black tie stands on a red carpet, with blurred people and lights in the background.
Pop Culture

Yes, That's 'The Bear' Star Matty Matheson's Voice in the New ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

'The Bear' star Matty Matheson voices Dr. Nutcase in the 'Toy Story 5' trailer.

tara mahadevan155 days ago
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Toy Story 5 Trailer
Pop Culture

First 'Toy Story 5' Trailer Finds Woody and Buzz Facing a New Threat

The much-anticipated sequel will hit U.S. theaters this spring.

Joshua Espinoza155 days ago
Tim Allen smiling, wearing glasses and a suit, in front of a floral backdrop.
Pop Culture

Tim Allen Says 'Toy Story 5' Is a 'Jessie Story' — With a 'Bunch of Buzzes’

The actor dished on what’s next for 'Toy Story 5,' and it includes Jessie, Woody, and more Buzz Lightyears than ever before.

Griff Griffin297 days ago
Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2025 BET Awards at Peacock Theater on June 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Snoop Dogg Criticizes LGBTQ Representation in Kids' Movies: 'We Have to Show That at This Age?'

Snoop said his grandson had questions about the same-sex relationship in 'Lightyear' that "threw [him] for a loop."

Kris Seavers334 days ago

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