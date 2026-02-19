Yes, That's 'The Bear' Star Matty Matheson's Voice in the New ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

The toys of Toy Story 5 are facing a new foe: technology. Our favorite gang is facing new challenges in the latest Toy Story installment and has welcomed some new toys for the adventure ahead. One of those new characters is Dr. Nutcase, voiced by The Bear’s Matty Matheson. Matheson took to Instagram on Thursday to share Toy Story 5’s first look. “ITS DOCTOR NUTCASE TO YOU!!!! A DREAM WITHIN A DREAM!!!” he wrote.

In case you miss Dr. Nutcase’s brief appearance in the sneak peek: he’s the toy that Woody finds strapped to a kite in a tree. “We’re doomed!” Dr. Nutcase wails in the moment, a response to technology’s hold on children.