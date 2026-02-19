Pop Culture

Yes, That's 'The Bear' Star Matty Matheson's Voice in the New ‘Toy Story 5’ Trailer

'The Bear' star Matty Matheson voices Dr. Nutcase in the 'Toy Story 5' trailer.

A man with long hair and a mustache in a gray suit and black tie stands on a red carpet, with blurred people and lights in the background.
Christopher Polk/2026GG via Getty

The toys of Toy Story 5 are facing a new foe: technology.

Our favorite gang is facing new challenges in the latest Toy Story installment and has welcomed some new toys for the adventure ahead. One of those new characters is Dr. Nutcase, voiced by The Bear’s Matty Matheson.

Matheson took to Instagram on Thursday to share Toy Story 5’s first look. “ITS DOCTOR NUTCASE TO YOU!!!! A DREAM WITHIN A DREAM!!!” he wrote.

In case you miss Dr. Nutcase’s brief appearance in the sneak peek: he’s the toy that Woody finds strapped to a kite in a tree.

“We’re doomed!” Dr. Nutcase wails in the moment, a response to technology’s hold on children.

Toy Story 5 follows Woody and Buzz Lightyear, who reunite to fight against an “all-new threat to playtime”: electronics. In the previous animated film, 2019’s Toy Story 4, Woody left home to rescue “abandoned toys,” while Jessie, Buzz, and their crew stayed behind. Now, the toys have had to call in reinforcements to deal with Lilypad, a smart tablet that keeps Bonnie from playing with them.

“Tech’s invaded our house,” Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, tells Woody in the trailer. “I’m losing Bonnie to this device.”

Jessi’s concern prompts Woody to return home to fend off Lilypad. In addition to Matheson, Toy Story 5 welcomes Greta Lee as Lilypad, Conan O’Brien as Smarty Pants, and Craig Robinson as Atlas.

Toy Story 5 is set to release in theaters on June 19.

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