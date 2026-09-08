Steve Slocombe
Joined August 2014 | 26 posts
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Serena Williams On Redefining Competition, Padel & Heineken® 0.0
The sporting icon talks life after tennis, discovering padel and her new role as a global ambassador for Heineken® 0.0.
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