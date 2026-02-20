'Toy Story 5' Trailer Leaves Fans in Disbelief Over Woody's Balding: 'Ain't No Way We're This Old'

Toy Story 5 has finally been previewed via a new trailer — and it’s given longtime fans something to talk about. On Thursday (February 19), Pixar shared a trailer for the next installment in its popular franchise, and in addition to its timely concept and character reveals, there was one detail that really caused a stir: Woody’s balding head. The beloved character, voiced by Tom Hanks, can be seen reuniting with his friends to save young Bonnie from Lilypad (Greta Lee) — a frog-shaped tablet that disrupts Bonnie’s life with screentime distraction.

Upon Woody’s return, his friends notice a large bald spot at the top of his head, prompting Trixie the Triceratops to quip: "Someone needs a brown marker." But the jokes don'’t end there. Woody’s fading hair paint — an expected result of wear and tear — is readdressed a few seconds later, when he comes face-to-face with the antagonist, Lilypad. "What are you? Some sort of old-man toy?" the tablet asks. After Woody questions what Lilypad meant by the comment, Forky, voiced by Tony Hale, explains: "She thinks you’re old because you’re bald, Woody." The detail was an amusing reminder of the franchise’s three-decade run and underscored the film’s old-school vs. new-school storyline.

Fans were quick to get in on the joke, offering a few suggestions for the aging Woody. After Complex shared some of the comments on Instagram, more suggestions came in via the comments section. "Bro needs a….BUZZ….cut," one person wrote, nodding to Woody’s foe-turned-friend Buzz Lightyear, while another added: "Ain’t nothing a little crayola can’t fix." YouTuber/author Mike Majlak joked that the next sequel would take place in Asia Minor, a popular destination for hair transplant procedures. "Next Toy Story gonna be in Turkey," he commented.