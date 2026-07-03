Studio Ghibli

Studio Ghibli is a Japanese animation studio founded in 1985 by directors Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata alongside producer Toshio Suzuki. Renowned for its hand-drawn animation and intricately crafted worlds, the studio created iconic films like *My Neighbor Totoro*, *Spirited Away*, and *Princess Mononoke*. Its stories feature richly developed characters and explore themes of nature, humanity, and spirituality through a blend of fantasy and realism. Its relevance in global pop culture comes from how its films resonate across generations, inspiring dedicated fan communities and influencing countless animators worldwide. Fans return not only for the storytelling but also for the studio’s signature attention to detail, such as its lush natural landscapes and subtle cultural references, which deepen the emotional impact and invite repeated viewings.

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Akihiro Miwa, Kyono Kotomi, Takeshi Kitano, Kayoko Kishimoto and Tetsu Watanabe
Pop Culture

Akihiro Miwa, Singer and Studio Ghibli Voice Actor, Dies at 91

Akihiro Miwa, the iconic Japanese entertainer and voice actor in 'Princess Mononoke' and 'Howl's Moving Castle,' died June 20.

Jaelani Turner-Williams17 days ago
Smiling person in a suit at an event with floral background
Pop Culture

Shameik Moore Says ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Was ‘Robbed’ at the Oscars: ‘I’m Definitely a Sore Loser’

The movie lost out on the Best Animated Feature award to Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron.'

Joe Price857 days ago
Pop Culture

Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy And The Heron' Will Open This Year's TIFF

The movie is expected to widely release in North America before the end of 2023.

Louis Pavlakos1085 days ago
Pop Culture

Veteran Studio Ghibli Animator Makiko Futaki Dies Aged 57

She worked on classics like 'My Neighbour Totoro', 'Spirited Away', and even 'Akira'.

Wil Jones3699 days ago
Pop Culture

Studio Ghibli Are Making a Real Life Version of the Catbus from 'My Neighbour Totoro'

Just imagine being able to ride on its fluffy seats.

Wil Jones3704 days ago
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Pop Culture

There's a Nationwide Season of Studio Ghibli Movies Starting in Cinemas This Weekend

See them on the big screen, like they're meant to be seen.

Wil Jones3731 days ago
Pop Culture

The Animation Software Studio Ghibli Use Is Now Being Given Away for Free

Think you can make your own 'My Neighbour Totoro'?

Wil Jones3767 days ago
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Pop Culture

Studio Ghibli Not Dead After All; New Animated Movie Coming Soon

There's a lot of bad news in the world right now, but new Studio Ghibli is something we can all be thankful for.

Wil Jones3867 days ago

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