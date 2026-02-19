Pop Culture

First 'Toy Story 5' Trailer Finds Woody and Buzz Facing a New Threat

The much-anticipated sequel will hit U.S. theaters this spring.

After months of anticipation, Pixar has released the first full-length trailer for Toy Story 5.

The fast-approaching sequel will find OG characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear reuniting to take on an “all-new threat to playtime”: electronics.

Co-directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5, picks up where the previous chapter left off. Woody is out in the world rescuing “abandoned” toys, while Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the gang encounter a Lilypad, a kid-targeted smart tablet that distracts young Bonnie from her old-school toys.

“Tech’s invaded our house,” Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, tells Woody in the sneak peek. “I’m losing Bonnie to this device.”

Woody returns to Bonnie’s room to help his friends face off against Lilypad while highlighting the growing concerns over kids’ screen time.

“Me and the toys have been working all summer to try and get Bonnie to make friends,” Jessie tells Lilypad. “But then, you had to ruin it.”

Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return to the franchise as Woody and Buzz, respectively. Greta Lee voices Lilypad, Conan O’Brien voices the Smarty Pants tech toy, and Tony Hale reprises his role as Forky.

Allen teased the sequel during a September 2025 appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Mark, saying this installment was led by cowgirl Jessie.

“It’s such a great story,” the actor said. “I can only tell a little bit of it. It’s a Jessie story. Tom and I have to reunite.

“There’s just the funniest thing because there’s a whole bunch of Buzzes involved, and there’s a reason why there’s a whole bunch of me,” he continued. “So there’s a hundred of me in a separate story, and I get to play. I’m having so much fun.”

Check out the trailer above. Toy Story 5 is set to U.S. theaters on June 19.

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