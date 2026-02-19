First 'Toy Story 5' Trailer Finds Woody and Buzz Facing a New Threat

After months of anticipation, Pixar has released the first full-length trailer for Toy Story 5.

The fast-approaching sequel will find OG characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear reuniting to take on an “all-new threat to playtime”: electronics.

Co-directed by Andrew Stanton and Kenna Harris, Toy Story 5, picks up where the previous chapter left off. Woody is out in the world rescuing “abandoned” toys, while Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the gang encounter a Lilypad, a kid-targeted smart tablet that distracts young Bonnie from her old-school toys.

“Tech’s invaded our house,” Jessie, voiced by Joan Cusack, tells Woody in the sneak peek. “I’m losing Bonnie to this device.”

Woody returns to Bonnie’s room to help his friends face off against Lilypad while highlighting the growing concerns over kids’ screen time.