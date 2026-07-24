Toronto Blue Jays

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Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and white vest. Shohei Ohtani in a Dodgers uniform, looking to the side.
Sports

Drake’s Shohei Ohtani Troll Upset Dodgers Locker Room, Says Miguel Rojas

Dodgers players felt Drake disrespected Ohtani with his social media jokes during the World Series.

Mark Elibert260 days ago
Drake is sitting courtside at a basketball game, smiling and wearing a beige jacket. A young boy is beside him.
Sports

Drake Shouts Out Toronto Blue Jays Following World Series Loss to Los Angeles Dodgers

The Blue Jays weren't able to beat the Dodgers, but Drake still thanked the team for "a dream season."

Joe Price264 days ago
Drake performing on stage, wearing a black shirt and white vest, with tattoos visible on his arms.
Music

Drake Gets Trolled on Social Media After Dodgers Beat Blue Jays in World Series

Both Fox and the Los Angeles Dodgers shared social media posts referencing Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" following the final game.

Alex Ocho265 days ago
TORONTO, ON - OCTOBER 24: Drake poses for a photo in the suite during Game One of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Friday, October 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Sports

Drake Celebrates 39th Birthday By Supporting Blue Jays at World Series

The Toronto native held down his hometown professional baseball team on Friday night.

Jaelani Turner-Williams273 days ago
A person wearing a baseball cap and long hair looks directly at the camera. Background features an urban setting with bicycles on the right
Sports

Woman Hit in Head by 110mph Foul Ball Gets Her Own Baseball Card

The woman was left with a knot in her forehead that eventually developed into a black eye.

Mark Elibert794 days ago
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Sports

Blue Jays Pitcher Kevin Gausman Defends Toronto After Ohtani Signing: 'I Hate Seeing People Talk S*** About Toronto'

The pitcher commented on Blue Jays fans disparaging the city after Shohei Ohtani spurned the city for a 700M contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Louis Pavlakos957 days ago
Sports

‘The Drake Curse’ Is Being Blamed For Shohei Ohtani Signing With The Dodgers Over The Blue Jays

Ohtani was rumoured to be heading to Toronto before officially signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kyle Parkinson957 days ago
Sports

Toronto Blue Jays' Offer To Shohei Ohtani Was 'Right There' With Los Angeles Dodgers

The Japanese player signed a 10-year $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers

Louis Pavlakos957 days ago
Style

Drake Unveils Extravagant Alex Moss Chain Honoring Toronto Franchises: 'Any Team That Wins a Chip, We Bring This Straight to You'

The necklace arrives nearly a year after the 6 God enlisted the celebrity jeweler for an iced-out chain following the release of 'Her Loss.'

Brad Callas1019 days ago
Sports

Minnesota Twins' Scoreboard Operator Clowns Toronto Blue Jays Players During Game 1 Of Wild Card Series

The Jays would go on to lose Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

Louis Pavlakos1025 days ago
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Sports

Blue Jays Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi Says Cramps Stemmed From Getting 'Only' 11 Hours Of Sleep

Kikuchi says he usually gets 13 or 14 hours of sleep every day.

Louis Pavlakos1039 days ago
Sports

Alek Manoah Refused Triple-A Assignment, Unlikely To Pitch Again In 2023

The Blue Jays pitcher was allegedly frustrated at the team's decision to place him back in the minors.

Louis Pavlakos1047 days ago
Sports

Toronto Blue Jay Kevin Kiermaier Says His Bike Was Stolen From His Garage

Kevin Kiermaier added that he's not looking to replace it.

Louis Pavlakos1088 days ago
Sports

The Anthony Bass Controversy Ends After Blue Jays Cut Him From Roster

It's been quite the month for Anthony Bass, who's been getting more attention for antics off the field than he has on the mound.

Louis Pavlakos1142 days ago
Sports

Alek Manoah's Struggles Continue, Leaving Fans Wondering What's Going Wrong

After an all-star season in 2022, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah is having a rough time in 2023.

Louis Pavlakos1145 days ago
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Sports

Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Criticized For Advocating Anti-LGBTQ+ Boycott Of Target

Anthony Bass is once again under fire, this time for promoting a video that shared anti-LGBTQ propaganda regarding the Target boycotts

Louis Pavlakos1152 days ago

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