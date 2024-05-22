Woman Hit in Head by 110mph Foul Ball Gets Her Own Baseball Card

A woman who got hit with a 110 mph foul ball at a Toronto Blue Jays game has been immortalized with her own Topps Now baseball trading card.
Last Friday, the woman, named Liz McGuire, was sitting on the third base line when Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette hit a foul ball that struck her right in the head and left her with a large knot in forehead. She received medical attention but stayed to watch the rest of the game.
The injury eventually developed into a black eye, and McGuire shared a before-and-after photo on social media asking the Blue Jays to offer something for her getting hit in the face. While she waited to hear from the team, McGuire received a huge gift from Topps Now, the baseball trading card company.
"Just in: We made a custom Topps Now trading card of Liz McGuire: the fan who took a 110MPH Bo Bichette foul ball to the head and STAYED AT THE GAME," the company tweeted. "We produced exactly 110 copies, and we're gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy. Liz, you're a champ!"
Following the announcement, McGuire hopped on X and let her followers know that a spokesperson for the Blue Jays reached out to her with a few gifts of their own.
"Update: The @BlueJays reached out with a signed Bo Bichette ball, a pair of 200 level tickets and an invite to BP. ALSO I WILL BE AUCTIONING OFF A FEW @Topps cards this week with partial proceeds going to @HBKidsHospital Concussion Centre #bluejays #tothecore," McGuire tweeted.
McGuire also recalled the incident in a conversation with the New York Times. According to McGuire, she had turned her head to say something to a friend when Bichette rocked the foul ball off his bat. McGuire claimed she heard someone scream and was then hit by the baseball.
"I know you have to be careful with foul lines, and I know better," she said, adding that she attends games regularly. "But it was 110 miles per hour off the bat, and it came at me."
McGuire called it a "freak accident," and said she's "not going to let it shape my outlook of fandom."