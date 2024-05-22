Woman Hit in Head by 110mph Foul Ball Gets Her Own Baseball Card

A woman who got hit with a 110 mph foul ball at a Toronto Blue Jays game has been immortalized with her own Topps Now baseball trading card.

Last Friday, the woman, named Liz McGuire, was sitting on the third base line when Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette hit a foul ball that struck her right in the head and left her with a large knot in forehead. She received medical attention but stayed to watch the rest of the game.