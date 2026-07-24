The Undertaker

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WWE has delivered decades of unforgettable moments, but these ten matches stand above the rest. From John Cena’s shocking loss to CM Punk at Money in the Bank to Cody Rhodes finally dethroning Roman Reigns and Triple H’s brutal Three Stages of Hell war with Stone Cold, these matches defined eras, stunned fans, and cemented legacies.
Mark Elibert

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