Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels is a retired professional wrestler and WWE Hall of Famer who debuted in the late 1980s. Nicknamed "The Heartbreak Kid," he played a pivotal role in shaping WWE's Attitude Era with his blend of high-flying moves and technical wrestling, pioneering a style that raised the bar for athleticism in the ring. Michaels is also known for his charismatic persona and ability to craft compelling storylines, which helped him stand out as one of WWE’s most influential performers. His matches at WrestleMania, including iconic bouts like the Iron Man match against Bret Hart, are celebrated for their storytelling and psychological depth. Fans return to his work because of his unique talent for elevating both himself and his opponents, setting a standard for in-ring excellence that continues to influence wrestlers and entertain audiences worldwide.

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Bret Hart in a pink wrestling outfit, Vince McMahon in a suit speaking at a WWE event, and Shawn Michaels in a zebra-print vest.
Sports

Bret Hart Jokingly Suggests Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels Were 'Lovers'

Hart claimed Michaels had to do whatever he needed to take the top spot in the company.

Mark Elibert234 days ago
Music

Sexyy Red Suggests Antonio Brown Has CTE After His ‘B*tch It Stank’ Diss

Brown dissed her after seeing a video of her dancing to WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels' theme song.

Mark Elibert849 days ago
Canadian wrestler Bret Hart
Life

Wrestling Legend Bret Hart Reflects on 25 Years Since the "Montreal Screwjob"

Canadian wrestling legend Bret “The Hitman” Hart took to Instagram to reflect on the 25th anniversary of the “Montreal Screwjob” where he lost to Shawn Michaels

Jacob Carey1346 days ago
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Shawn Michaels
Sports

Shawn Michaels Is Coming Out of Retirement

The Hall of Famer is expected to take on the Brothers of Destruction alongside Triple H next month.

Joshua Espinoza2838 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Enzo Amore Reveals How WWE Legends Like Shawn Michaels, The Rock, and Stone Cold Inspired Him

WWE superstar Enzo Amore says wrestling legends like Shawn Michael, The Rock, and "Stone Cold" Steve Austin inspired him.

Khal3621 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

The Undertaker's Wrestlemania Undefeated Streak Is Over (Video)

The Undertaker has taken down the likes of Shawn Michaels and Triple H, but Brock Lesnar was too much.

BJosephs4484 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

A$AP Rocky Brings Back the D-Generation X "Suck It" Jersey

Now all we need is X-Pac and Shawn Michaels to come back.

Teofilo Killip4695 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Interview: Wrestling Superstar Shawn Michaels on His Favorite Hunting Spots

The Heartbreak Kid goes in for the ethical kill.

Ross Scarano5416 days ago
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