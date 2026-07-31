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Travis Bennett and Steelo Brim sitting in chairs, smiling.
Sports

Exclusive: 'The Shop' to Return This Month With New Hosts Travis Bennett and Steelo Brim

As Bennett explains, “to become a part of something I’m already a fan of is sick.”

Trace William Cowen48 days ago
André 3000 wearing a camouflage top and red beanie, pictured beside Sean Paul in a white and red-striped shirt with sunglasses and a bucket hat
Music

André 3000 Recalls Pimp C Being 'Really Mad’ at Him After Submitting "Int’l Players Anthem" Verse

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of 'The Shop,' Three Stacks revealed that Pimp C was upset with him for removing the drums from his verse.

Jaelani Turner-Williams753 days ago
Travis Scott in a black suit with white shirt, standing in front of a large letter "G."
Music

Travis Scott Says Scoring 10 Grammy Nominations and No Wins 'Gets Rough at Times'

The 32-year-old has been nominated for Best Rap Album twice.

tara mahadevan835 days ago
Jeezy Asked About Unaired Kanye 'The Shop' Episode
Music

Jeezy Asked About 'The Shop' Episode He Was Featured on Being Pulled Due to Kanye's 'Hate Speech'

The ATL rapper appeared on the episode alongside Ye and Salehe Bembury. It was pulled after Ye allegedly used the platform to "reiterate more hate speech."

Joshua Espinoza1382 days ago
Kanye in a hoodie hiding half his face
Pop Culture

Kanye West's ‘The Shop’ Interview Won’t Air After He Brought 'More Hate Speech and Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes'

"Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," says SpringHill CEO and LeBron’s co-host Maverick Carter.

Zach Dionne1390 days ago
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Idris Elba is pictured at a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Idris Elba Says It’s ‘Not a Goal for My Career’ to Play James Bond

While Idris is grateful for the continued talk among fans about him being a top contender for the role, the actor says it's not a personal goal of his.

Trace William Cowen1424 days ago
LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up before a game against the Boston Celtics
Sports

LeBron James Explains His Issue With Celtics Fans: 'They're Racist as F**k'

James addressed the topic during the latest episode of 'The Shop': 'I’ve been dealing with it my whole life...They gonna say whatever the f**k they wanna say.'

Joshua Espinoza1478 days ago
lebron james talks brittney griner
Sports

LeBron James Questions Returning to U.S. If He Were in Brittney Griner's Situation (UPDATE)

In a new trailer for an upcoming episode of 'The Shop,' LeBron James wondered what he would do if he were to find himself in Britney Griner's situation.

Jose Martinez1481 days ago
lebron james on new episode of 'the shop.'
Sports

LeBron Reveals Warriors Are the Remaining Playoff Team He’d Want to Play Alongside in Exclusive ‘The Shop’ Trailer

Watch a trailer for the forthcoming 'The Shop' episode—which will feature Don Lemon, Amy Schumer, Fat Joe, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera—here.

Abel Shifferaw1517 days ago
Gunna Touches on Oakland 'Pushing P' Slang Controversy
Music

Gunna Touches on Oakland 'Pushing P' Slang Controversy, Shares Why Artists Shouldn't Have 'F*ck Labels' Mentality

The YSL rapped has been accused of stealing his "P" phrase from Oakland, but insists "P" is universal: "Everybody been player like, your uncles and aunties."

Joshua Espinoza1576 days ago
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LeBron James talks who he wants to play with the most on 'The Shop'
Sports

LeBron Lists Son and Steph as Who He Wants to Play With in Exclusive ‘The Shop’ Clip: 'Bronny's No. 1'

Ahead of this week’s episode of 'The Shop,' an exclusive clip features LeBron James breaking down who he wants to play basketball with the most.

Joe Price1579 days ago
Donald Glover, wearing Gucci, speaks onstage during the 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala
Music

Childish Gambino Says He Created 'Awaken, My Love' Out of Pettiness

Gambino made the admission in an upcoming episode of 'The Shop.' The Emmy-winning show's new season will return this Friday on UNINTERRUPTED's YouTube channel.

Joshua Espinoza1612 days ago
Complex shop image number three
Style

TheNOBO Partners With The Land and Complex SHOP for Private Shopping Experience in Cleveland

The private shopping experience launches Thursday and will include exclusive merch made in collaboration with the Los Angeles-based Kassem brand.

Trace William Cowen1627 days ago
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts following their game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Sports

Video Shows Tom Brady Talking Free Agency Snub on 'The Shop': 'You're Sticking With That Motherf*cker?'

A teaser for the upcoming episode of 'The Shop' features Tom Brady talking about his free agency experience, and bad-mouthing a team that passed on him.

Jose Martinez1867 days ago
Jay Z and Blue Ivy at the 59th Grammys
Music

Jay-Z Says He Learned to Swim After Blue Ivy Was Born

During a recent appearance of HBO's 'The Shop: Uninterrupted,' Jay-Z says that he learned to swim when daughter Blue Ivy was born to be a better protector.

Gavin Evans1888 days ago
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