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Adidas Samba Trionda
Sneakers

This Adidas Samba Was Made From the 2026 World Cup Game Ball

Here's a closer look at the Dick's Sporting Goods x Surgeon x Adidas Samba.

Victor Deng254 days ago
Urban Necessities
Sneakers

TwoJsKicks Reacts to Urban Necessities Store Closing

The Urban Necessities founder shares a statement on the closing of the shop.

Victor Deng263 days ago
Los Angeles , CA - August 28: Dominic Ciambrone, aka the Shoe Surgeon, works in his headquarters design space/factory/playhouse on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024 in Los Angeles , CA.
Sneakers

The Shoe Surgeon and Nike Reach Settlement in Trademark Battle

The Shoe Surgeon and Nike have reached a settlement agreement after the footwear and apparel corporation sued for trademark infringement.

Abel Shifferaw409 days ago
Two Instagram posts from @thesurgeon showcasing custom Nike shoes. Left post: four different colored shoes. Right post: one black and white high-top sneaker
Sneakers

The Shoe Surgeon Issues Statement in Response to Nike Lawsuit

After the brand sued the customizer for unapproved use of its trademarks and bootlegging its designs.

Victor Deng741 days ago
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Two pairs of Nike sneakers: the top pair features a navy blue and orange design, while the bottom pair has a black and gray pattern
Sneakers

Goyard Hits the Shoe Surgeon With Trademark Infringement Lawsuit

The leather goods brand says the customizer is infringing upon its trade dress with his products.

Victor Deng776 days ago
Usher Performs at Super Bowl LVIII in Chrome Air Jordan 4
Sneakers

Usher Wears Special Air Jordan 4s for Super Bowl Performance

The shoes almost didn't make it to him in time.

Brandon Richard902 days ago
OBJ AFC Championship Game Cleats
Sneakers

OBJ Wears Special Cleats for the AFC Championship Game

Taking inspiration from coveted Nikes and Air Jordans.

Brandon Richard917 days ago
Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide Pink by The Surgeon
Sneakers

Drake Wears a Custom Pair of Pink Nikes for LA Tour Stop

The Surgeon transforms the Nike NOCTA Glide.

Brandon Richard1072 days ago
Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia Fight
Sneakers

Tank Davis Beats Ryan Garcia in 'Skunk' Nike SB Dunk-Inspired Boots

In one of the year's most anticipated fights, Gervonta 'Tank' Davis beat Ryan Garcia while wearing a pair of boots inspired by 'Skunk' Nike SB Dunk Highs.

Brandon Richard1197 days ago
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Shoe Surgeon and Bentley Motors collaboration is seen in progress
Style

The Shoe Surgeon and Bentley Motors Announce Bespoke Design Collab

According to Dominic Ciambrone, a.k.a. The Shoe Surgeon, there are "many similarities" between his creative collective and the Bentley brand.

Trace William Cowen1354 days ago
The Shoe Surgeon Sneaker Design 101 School
Sneakers

Complex Sneakers and the Shoe Surgeon Are Enrolling Two People in Sneaker School

Complex Sneakers has partnered with the Shoe Surgeon to give two lucky fans the opportunity to the customizer's Sneaker School in new giveaway

Ben Felderstein1726 days ago
Puerto Rico Air Jordan 1 Low Customs for Rauw Alejandro
Sneakers

Rauw Alejandro and the Shoe Surgeon Connect on Commemorative Sneakers

The custom Jordan 1 Lows were made to celebrate Rauw Alejandro's shows at Coliseo de Puerto Rico, an important concert venue for Puerto Rican artists.

Alejandro De Jesus1739 days ago
Complex Sneakers Podcast thumb
Sneakers

How the Shoe Surgeon Became the Go-To Customizer for Drake, Justin Bieber, and Nelly

In episode 72 of the Complex Sneakers Podcast, Dominic Ciambrone, also known as the Shoe Surgeon, shares how he became inspired to create custom designed shoes.

Complex1941 days ago

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