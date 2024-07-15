Nike Is Suing the Shoe Surgeon for $60 Million

Less than a month after being hit with a lawsuit from Goyard over the alleged misuse of the luxury leather brand's signature canvas materials, customizer Dominic Ciambrone, a.k.a. the Shoe Surgeon, is now facing legal action from Nike, which is accusing him of using its trademarks without authorization.

News of Nike's litigation against the Shoe Surgeon was first reported by Sneaker Legal on Instagram.

Nike filed a lawsuit against the Shoe Surgeon in the Southern District of New York on Monday. In the complaint, the brand accuses Ciambrone's businesses of using Nike trademarks, counterfeiting, and unauthorized wholesale usurpation of the Nike brand. Nike says the Shoe Surgeon's work is misleading to consumers, who might wrongly believe his designs are legitimate Nike collaborations.

Some of the silhouettes named in the filing include the Nike Air Force 1, the Air Jordan 1, the Air Jordan 3, and the Air Jordan 4.

"As detailed herein, this is not a case concerning only Ciambrone’s large-scale infringement of Nike’s rights through his 'Shoe Surgeon' customization business," the lawsuit reads. "Rather, Nike seeks to enjoin Ciambrone and the other defendants in their attempts to build an entire multifaceted retail empire through their unauthorized use of Nike’s trademark rights and the associated goodwill that Nike spent decades accruing."

In the filing, Nike says that it attempted on multiple occasions to resolve the alleged violations outside of the courtroom. Several times, the complaint says, the infringing products were removed from the Shoe Surgeon's website but returned at a later date.

Ciambrone and his company did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

The Nike complaint mentions the Shoe Surgeon Academy, which is a physical brick-and-mortar operation that teaches individuals how to create custom Nike-branded shoes from scratch.

In the filing, the brand includes multiple examples of Shoe Surgeon's trademark-infringing products, including unauthorized versions of the coveted Dior x Air Jordan 1 and the "Tiffany & Co. Air Force 1 Low.