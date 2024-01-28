OBJ Wears Special Cleats for the AFC Championship Game

Once again, Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself in a position to play for a trip to the Super Bowl. Today, his Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. For the occasion, Beckham teamed up with a familiar partner in Dominic "The Surgeon" Chambrone to create his on-field footwear.
Chambrone made two pairs of premium custom cleats for Beckham. First, a golden pair inspired by the late Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low. They were crafted using a repurposed vintage Louis Vuitton monogram bag. Also, a pair that borrows cues from the "Doernbecher" Air Jordan 14, which mirrors the Ravens' team colors. These cleats feature laser-cut leather and were airbrushed to mimic the sneaker's cracked leather mosaic design.
Beckham and Chambrone have worked together dating back to his time with the New York Giants. In 2022, Chambrone made Beckham's cleats for Super Bowl LVI, including a pair that featured nearly 1,500 and was valued at $200,000.