OBJ Wears Special Cleats for the AFC Championship Game

Once again, Odell Beckham Jr. finds himself in a position to play for a trip to the Super Bowl. Today, his Baltimore Ravens will host the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. For the occasion, Beckham teamed up with a familiar partner in Dominic "The Surgeon" Chambrone to create his on-field footwear.

Chambrone made two pairs of premium custom cleats for Beckham. First, a golden pair inspired by the late Virgil Abloh's Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Low. They were crafted using a repurposed vintage Louis Vuitton monogram bag. Also, a pair that borrows cues from the "Doernbecher" Air Jordan 14, which mirrors the Ravens' team colors. These cleats feature laser-cut leather and were airbrushed to mimic the sneaker's cracked leather mosaic design.