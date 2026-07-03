Shoe Surgeon

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Latest Stories

OBJ AFC Championship Game Cleats
Sneakers

OBJ Wears Special Cleats for the AFC Championship Game

Taking inspiration from coveted Nikes and Air Jordans.

Brandon Richard900 days ago
Drake x Nike NOCTA Glide Pink by The Surgeon
Sneakers

Drake Wears a Custom Pair of Pink Nikes for LA Tour Stop

The Surgeon transforms the Nike NOCTA Glide.

Brandon Richard1055 days ago
Jake Paul Travis Scott Air Jordan 1 Boxing Boots by The Surgeon
Sneakers

Jake Paul Fights Nate Diaz In $100K Custom Travis Scott x Jordan Gear

Crafted by Dominic 'The Surgeon' Ciambrone.

Brandon Richard1077 days ago
Shoe Surgeon and Bentley Motors collaboration is seen in progress
Style

The Shoe Surgeon and Bentley Motors Announce Bespoke Design Collab

According to Dominic Ciambrone, a.k.a. The Shoe Surgeon, there are "many similarities" between his creative collective and the Bentley brand.

Trace William Cowen1338 days ago
Todd Gurley & the Shoe Surgeon Discuss Collab for ‘My Cause My Cleats’
Sneakers

Todd Gurley & the Shoe Surgeon Discuss Collab for ‘My Cause My Cleats’

Todd Gurley & the Shoe Surgeon Discuss Collab for ‘My Cause My Cleats’

Complex2416 days ago
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