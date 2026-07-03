Royal Rumble

Royal Rumble is an annual WWE event founded in 1988 centered around a battle-royale match where wrestlers enter at timed intervals, competing until only one remains. Since its 1988 debut, it has become a cornerstone of WWE’s calendar, often setting the stage for WrestleMania by delivering high-stakes victories and shocking surprise appearances that shift ongoing storylines. The event is defined by its timed-entry format, which forces wrestlers to navigate shifting dynamics as new competitors join the ring every few minutes. This structure creates moments like unpredictable last-minute saves, impromptu alliances, and dramatic eliminations that dramatically alter the course of the match and WWE narratives for the year ahead.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Man in a beanie and patterned jacket with "Stone Love" and "Complex" logos, posing against a gray background.
Style

Complex x WWE x Fanatics Royal Rumble Collection: How to Buy

The exclusive collection features Stone Cold Steve Austin, Asuka, Penta, and more WWE legends.

Complex Staff168 days ago
Two images side by side: on the left, a person at the Streamer Awards; on the right, a person with a microphone at a WWE event.
Pop Culture

IShowSpeed Gets Invite From Triple H to Attend 2025 Royal Rumble

The streamer may get a chance to stream with John Cena as long as he can see him.

Mark Elibert537 days ago
This is a photo of Ronda Rousey.
Sports

Ronda Rousey Wins 2022 Women's Royal Rumble in Return to WWE

The event marked Rousey's first WWE appearance in over two years. In 2020, she announced she was stepping away from wrestling to spend more time with family.

Joshua Espinoza1629 days ago
Bianca Belair during the WWE Royal Rumble 2021
Sports

Bianca Belair Talks Historic Women's Royal Rumble Victory

We talked to WWE Superstar Bianca Belair about her historic Women's Royal Rumble victory and what it means to her to main event Wrestlemania later this year.

Khal1991 days ago
Advertisement
Rey Mysterio
Sports

Rey Mysterio Talks Royal Rumble, Wrestling During Covid, and More

We talked with WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio about entering the 2021 Royal Rumble with his son, what it's like to wrestle during Covid, and much more.

Olga Encarnacion1992 days ago
Roman Reigns Baron Corbin WWE Saudi Arabia 2019
Sports

The Craziest Rumors Heading Into the 2021 WWE Royal Rumble

Before one of the WWE's marquee pay-per-views goes down, here are all the crazy rumors rumbling around the internet in a preview of the 2021 Royal Rumble.

Kevin Wong1996 days ago
Sasha Banks
Sports

Sasha Banks Talks About the Legacy of the Groundbreaking 2018 Women's Royal Rumble

We talked to WWE Superstar Sasha Banks about the legacy of the 2018 Women's Royal Rumble, her own dominance in the division, 'Mandalorian,' and much more. '

Zach Frydenlund1997 days ago
wwe
Sports

WWE Legend Pat Patterson, Royal Rumble Creator and First Openly Gay Superstar, Dead at 79

WWE legend Pat Patterson, the creator of the Royal Rumble match and the self-described "first gay superstar" of wrestling, has died age 79.

Joe Price2052 days ago
Best Royal Rumbles
Sports

Ranking the 10 Best WWE Royal Rumble Matches Ever

With Royal Rumble 2020 around the corner, we're taking a look at all the best Royal Rumble matches in WWE History.

Kevin Wong2365 days ago
Advertisement
WWE Saudi Arabia Jan 2019 Super Showdown
Sports

10 WWE Rumors Leading Up to the Royal Rumble

From NXT wrestlers to Kane and Killer Kross appearances, here are the biggest 2020 WWE Royal Rumble rumors circulating online.

Kevin Wong2367 days ago
Ronda Rousey makes appearance during WWE Mae Young Classic red carpet
Sports

Ronda Rousey Officially Signs Full-Time WWE Contract

Rousey shocked the world during the end of tonight's first-ever all-women's Royal Rumble match.

Khal3091 days ago
WWE.com Royal Rumble John Cena 2018
Sports

The Biggest Unscripted Blunders in WWE Royal Rumble History

Here are all the notable times that the Royal Rumble went off-script, for real, and WWE had to scramble so the audience wouldn't know anything was amiss.

Kevin Wong3092 days ago
Vince McMahon may have attempted to sabotage UFC 55.
Sports

WWE Social Media Accounts Hacked Ahead of Royal Rumble

WWE social media accounts got hacked by rogue group ahead of Royal Rumble.

Aaron Perine3455 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App