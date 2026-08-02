Key Takeaways
- SummerSlam Minnesota’s Saturday card delivered six matches headlined by a brutal Hell in a Cell rubber match where Oba Femi beat Brock Lesnar, with Lesnar calling Femi the “future” and himself the “past” afterward.
- Title bouts saw Liv Morgan retain the Women’s World Championship over Queen of the Ring Iyo Sky and CM Punk keep the Undisputed WWE Championship against Cody Rhodes after a Randy Orton run-in and RKO swung the finish.
- The rest of the night featured Gunther tapping out Nick Aldis in Aldis’ first WWE match, Fatal Influence beating The Bella Twins and Paige amid post-match tension, and LA Knight, Solo Sikoa, and Royce Keys toppling The Bloodline in a crowd-pleasing trios bout.
WWE SummerSlam, aka the Biggest Party of the Summer, is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this August for two nights of action. Each night consists of six matches, and while Sunday does feature Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins doing battle for the World Heavyweight Championship, SummerSlam Saturday may have the bigger bouts for the WWE Universe.
The main event of the night has officially been confirmed to be Brock Lesnar taking on Oba Femi in the rubber match for their recent series. This will be a Hell in the Cell bout, which should put a stamp on their feud once and for all. CM Punk is defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against former champion Cody Rhodes, while Iyo Sky is using her Queen of the Ring tournament win to face Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, among other exciting events booked for the evening.
For those who want the results and some quick highlights on SummerSlam Minnesota Saturday night, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything that happened during WWE SummerSlam Minnesota on Saturday night.
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Liv Morgan (c) defeats Iyo Sky
What a bout; many figured that Iyo Sky would take the championship from Liv Morgan, especially with this being the opener.
Surprisingly, even though Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez were at ringside during the bout, Liv won this one clean and on her own, hitting a Code Breaker and a pair of ObLIVions to put Iyo down for the three-second tan.
Royce Keys, LA Knight, and Solo Sikoa defeat The Bloodline
After that opener, this one got the crowd hype. Solo Sikoa ended up being the MVP; there’s even a moment when he ran Jey Uso’s theme back!
It was a fun match bell-to-bell, with Royce Keys in particular getting a moment to shine.
The growing admiration Solo has been getting from the WWE Universe was felt in the arena, and he even shared a hug with LA Knight after they won the bout.
Gunther defeats Nick Aldis
Speaking of entrances, it was dope to see Nick Aldis—who has been the general manager over on SmackDown for the last few years—get such a dope reception ahead of his match against Gunther, his first bout since 2023 and his first ever in a WWE ring.
Now, the bout ended we thought it would, with Gunther forcing Aldis to tap out. Aldis stood tall after the end of the match, with his wife Mickie James and their son in the ring, with a shower of “you still got it!” chants raining down on him. Valiant effort from the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.
Fatal Influence defeat The Bella Twins and Paige
The true highlights of this bout were Nikki Bella making her return to in-ring action at SummerSlam and the trio of Fatal Influence getting their first taste of that SummerSlam stage on the main roster.
Fatal Influence pulled out the win, which makes sense considering they do hold the tag team championship. After the match, you could see the disdain Nikki had on her face for Paige, who was the one who got pinned.
Both Bellas beat on Paige, with Nikki dishing out most of the damage. One has to imagine that we will be seeing more of Paige and the Bellas going forward.
CM Punk (c) defeats Cody Rhodes
During a night of dope entrances, Cody Rhodes and CM Punk had two of the doper ones of the evening. Rhodes, who’s playing Guile in this October’s Street Fighter film, used his entrance in part to highlight that, even including Guile’s signature big hairdo in his helmet design.
Punk, to his credit, kept it sports-themed, donning a jacket that paid homage to the Minnesota North Stars.
These two had a strong world championship bout, pulling out all the stops trying to take each other out. Hell, Punk, who was dealing with a knee issue, even hit a moonsault on Rhodes! A hard-fought bout that even featured this insane missed elbow spot, sending Punk crashing through the announcer’s desk.
At one point, it looked like Rhodes had the match won, but Randy Orton suddenly ran out while the referee was down (and Punk was on the outside), delivering the perfect “RKO out of nowhere” on Rhodes, ultimately securing Punk’s path to hit Rhodes with one more GTS to retain.
Oba Femi defeats Brock Lesnar
“Here comes the pain!” Michael Cole exclaimed, borrowing a line from his former co-host Taz to describe Brock Lesnar, who entered Hell in a Cell (the second in the history of SummerSlam) to face Oba Femi in the third of their series of matches, in a feud that kicked off back in February at the 2026 Royal Rumble. When it was announced earlier in the evening that Brock and Oba’s match would be the main event, many figured they knew what the deal was, assuming that this may be the last time we see Brock Lesnar competing in a WWE ring.
This match was truly a clash of the titans. Lesnar delivered multiple (beautiful) German suplexes to Oba, who met Brock with each blow, delivering many of his own. Both employed steel steps, chairs, and tables in hopes to take each other out. It was like watching Godzilla and King Kong go to war.
At one point, Lesnar ripped up the canvas and exposed the wood underneath, delivering a Tombstone Piledriver to Femi that Femi then kicked out of, likely an homage to the Undertaker, whose WrestleMania streak Lesnar ended back in 2014.
It was Femi who came out on top, hitting the Fall From Grace and pinning Lesnar in the middle of the ring. After leaving the ring, Lesnar returned to call Femi the “future,” declaring himself the “past.”