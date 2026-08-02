WWE SummerSlam, aka the Biggest Party of the Summer, is in Minneapolis, Minnesota, this August for two nights of action. Each night consists of six matches, and while Sunday does feature Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins doing battle for the World Heavyweight Championship, SummerSlam Saturday may have the bigger bouts for the WWE Universe.

The main event of the night has officially been confirmed to be Brock Lesnar taking on Oba Femi in the rubber match for their recent series. This will be a Hell in the Cell bout, which should put a stamp on their feud once and for all. CM Punk is defending his Undisputed WWE Championship against former champion Cody Rhodes, while Iyo Sky is using her Queen of the Ring tournament win to face Liv Morgan for the Women’s World Championship, among other exciting events booked for the evening.

For those who want the results and some quick highlights on SummerSlam Minnesota Saturday night, we’ve got you covered. Here’s everything that happened during WWE SummerSlam Minnesota on Saturday night.