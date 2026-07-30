GET THE APP

STYLE

MUSIC

SNEAKERS

POP CULTURE

BETS

LIFE

SHOWS

Sports

WWE SummerSlam 2026 Collection: Now Available on Complex

The official Complex and Fanatics SummerSlam 2026 Collection taps WWE's hardcore past, with prices from $45 to $100 on Complex Shop.

A man wearing a graphic T-shirt featuring the Dudley Boyz, a famous wrestling tag team, standing against a white background.
Complex

WWE SummerSlam 2026 takes over U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis across two nights, Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. The official SummerSlam 2026 Collection presented by Complex + Fanatics is now available.

Where to Buy Complex + Fanatics SummerSlam 2026 Collection

Fanatics and Complex present the official WWE SummerSlam Collection: a bold tribute to the biggest wrestling event of the summer.

The drop includes a hat, a hockey jersey, tees, sweatpants, and a hoodie, with several pieces built around ECW's "Hardcore" branding and others carrying individual superstar graphics for Rob Van Dam, Bam Bam Bigelow, and The Sandman, plus a Dudleyville tee.

Shop WWE on Complex

Related Stories

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on WWE Raw
Pop Culture

Everything You Need to Know About WWE SummerSlam Minnesota

WWE’s two-night SummerSlam extravaganza features Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar III, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Danhausen, and much more

Khal9 days ago
Two WWE t-shirts on the floor: one featuring Rey Mysterio, the other with an RKO design. Person in camo pants and patterned shoes.
Style

WWE x Ken Carson Collection: Available Now on Complex

The 14-piece collection of graphic tees, hoodies and more is now available on Complex.

Complex Staff7 days ago
Bronson Reed, John Cena, Roman Reigns, Liv Morgan, Seth Rollins
Sneakers

The History of WWE Superstars Wearing Sneakers

From John Cena wearing Reebok Pumps back in the 2000s to Roman Reigns rocking Air Jordan boots today, here is a timeline of sneakers in pro wrestling.

Mike DeStefano8 days ago

Trending

1
Styleaespa x BAPE® Collection: What to Know
2
StyleKAWS x MLB Collection f/ Yankees and Dodgers: How to Shop on Complex
3
MusicPremiere: Rare's Viral "VASTRAA" Freestyle Gets Official Release After Cardi B Co-Sign
4
MusicDame Dash Isn't Happy That Loren Lorosa Reported on His Bankruptcy: 'Y'all Make It Too Obvious'
5
SportsDave Portnoy Rips Megyn Kelly for Calling Caitlin Clark a 'Coward' Over Trans Athlete Remarks
6
SneakersTravis Scott's Nike Air Force 1 'Ice Blue' Is Releasing This Fall

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App