WWE SummerSlam 2026 Collection: Now Available on Complex

WWE SummerSlam 2026 takes over U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis across two nights, Saturday, August 1 and Sunday, August 2. The official SummerSlam 2026 Collection presented by Complex + Fanatics is now available.

Where to Buy Complex + Fanatics SummerSlam 2026 Collection

Fanatics and Complex present the official WWE SummerSlam Collection: a bold tribute to the biggest wrestling event of the summer.

The drop includes a hat, a hockey jersey, tees, sweatpants, and a hoodie, with several pieces built around ECW's "Hardcore" branding and others carrying individual superstar graphics for Rob Van Dam, Bam Bam Bigelow, and The Sandman, plus a Dudleyville tee.

Shop WWE on Complex