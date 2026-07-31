The 20 Most Underrated WWE SummerSlam Matches of All Time

WWE SummerSlam Minnesota is closer than ever, and before the biggest party of the summer gets underway, we wanted to celebrate some special matches that have taken place during the history of the event, in chronological order.

We all know the classic SummerSlam bouts—Bret Hart vs. British Bulldog, Shawn Michaels and Triple H’s street fight, the first TLC match—but what about the more underappreciated matches? What are the best matches that don’t get the credit they deserve, whether due to a poor spot on the card or being overshadowed by a main event? Those matches will no longer fly under the radar. Here are the most underrated SummerSlam matches ever.