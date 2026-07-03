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LL Cool J in a black beanie and sweater on the left; Ol' Dirty Bastard with braided hair and a jacket on the right.
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LL Cool J Fondly Recalls Ol' Dirty Bastard Urinating on His Plaques: 'Loved Him Ever Since'

"I couldn't understand it," LL says of the moment, which occurred at the legendary Chung King Studios.

Trace William Cowen8 days ago

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