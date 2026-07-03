Michael B. Jordan took time out of his Oscar win celebration to show love to his favorite anime film. What other celebrities join him as anime aficionados?Khal
Featured
From the work of Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli to classics like 'Ninja Scroll' and 'Ghost in the Shell,' these are the best anime movies.Khal
From Born X Raised's first collab with Stüssy to MSCHF's latest big rubber boots with Crocs, here is a complete guide to this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
Style
Best Style Releases This Week: Gucci x The North Face, Irak, Levi's x Beams, Balenciaga, and More
Gucci x The North Face, Irak, Levi's x Beams, Balenciaga 'Year of the Tiger,' and more great drops are highlighted in this weekly roundup of releases.Lei Takanashi