Kanye’s Wife Bianca Censori Steps Out in Clear Raincoat Reportedly for Playboi Carti Studio Session

Bianca Censori stepped out with Kanye West in another barely-there ensemble.
The 29-year-old donned a clear raincoat to battle Los Angeles’ recent monsoons on Monday. She wore nothing underneath, except what appeared to be a nude-colored thong and knee-high stiletto boots. While the raincoat had some black lettering that covered her chest, she had to hold her phone strategically in order to cover her lower privates.
Ye, on the other hand, was fully covered, wearing a black ski mask and khaki poncho to weather the storm. According to TMZ, the husband and wife were headed to a studio session with Playboi Carti.
The couple were seen wearing similar outfits in late January. Censori wore a more opaque cerulean blue raincoat, though still sheer, and only wore black underwear underneath, and her husband had on a tan-colored raincoat.
The pair have been consistently in the news, with Kanye recently making headlines when asked by a TMZ reporter if his wife has “free will” or if he’s “controlling her.”
Upon being asked that question, the Donda rapper snatched the paparazzi’s phone and berated her.
“Don’t come asking me that dumb ass shit, I’m a person,” he fired back at the reporter. “You think ‘cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb ass shit like that? Ask me about my wife?”
He also described himself as a “grown-ass superhero.”