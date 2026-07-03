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Christine Hunsicker attends the Fast Company Innovation Festival - Day 1 Arrivals.
Style

CaaStle Founder Christine Hunsicker Under Investigation Over Alleged Financial Misconduct

The founder and former CEO is accused of providing "misstated financial statements and falsified audit opinions" to investors.

Jose Martinez473 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 21: Kanye West is seen on March 21, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kanye West’s Abandoned Malibu Home to Be Purchased for $39 Million by Real Estate Startup

Ye purchased the Tadao Ando-designed beach house for $57.3 million in 2021.

Jaelani Turner-Williams688 days ago
The Moon in the sky at night
Life

Japanese Startup's Spacecraft Lost During Moon Landing Attempt

A Japanese lunar mission failed after a historic attempt, with startup company Ispace having sought to complete the first private moon landing.

Starr Savoy1179 days ago
Danielle Bregoli aka Bhad Bhabie
Music

Bhad Bhabie Launches $1.7 Million Scholarship for Trade School Students and Young Entrepreneurs

“We didn’t want to just give out tuition funds, but also help the grads with startup capital to launch their own businesses," 19-year-old Bhabie said.

Zach Dionne1424 days ago
Recoup Rule
Music

Stem Aims to Make Recoupment Accounting Easier and More Transparent for Artists With New Feature

The distribution and payments platform has rolled out Recoup Rules—a feature that tracks and recoups expenses before earnings are split among shareholders.

Joshua Espinoza1786 days ago
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Prince Harry
Life

Prince Harry Lands Job at Silicon Valley Startup BetterUp

Prince Harry has a job as the "chief impact officer" of a Silicon Valley startup, BetterUp, that gives its clients coaching and mental health services.

Gavin Evans1942 days ago
Jay Z
Music

Jay-Z Invests In Climbing Machine Start-Up CLMBR, Shortly After Beyoncé Teamed Up With Peloton

Jay-Z announced an investment in the climbing machine startup CLMBR, shortly after Beyoncé announced a massive deal with stationary bike maker Peloton.

Alex Galbraith2066 days ago
google
Life

Google Announces Recipients of $5 Million Black Founders Fund Awards

Google's Black Founders Fund is a $5 million-strong initiative that gives non-dilutive cash awards of up to $100,000 to Black-led startups in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen2110 days ago
YT video
Life

Tech CEO Kicked Out of Restaurant After Launching Racist Rant Against Asian Family

Video shows Solid8 CEO Michael Lofthouse getting kicked out of a restaurant after making obscene gestures and racist remarks to an Asian family.

Joshua Espinoza2201 days ago
Baggage claim stock photo
Life

Away CEO Out Less Than a Week After Report on Toxic Work Culture

Steph Korey is out as CEO of Away less than a week after a damning report on that company's culture from 'The Verge.'

Gavin Evans2412 days ago
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juul
Life

Juul to Reportedly Cut Staff Amid Vaping Criticism

Juul is looking to weather coming problems.

Alex Galbraith2488 days ago
we work
Life

WeWork CEO Threw a Party Featuring DMC and Tequila Shots After Mass Layoffs (UPDATE)

As the company's value plummets, a new profile of their CEO shines a light on the way the company is run.

Alex Galbraith2494 days ago
hermeus
Life

Startup Hopes to Build Passenger Airplane That Can Travel at 5 Times the Speed of Sound

The company has secured funding for a plane that can go from New York to London in 90 minutes.

Alex Galbraith2614 days ago
Drake attends The Mod Sèlection Champagne New Years Party
Music

Drake's Investing in a eSports Betting Startup Called Players' Lounge

The company just secured $3 million in funding.

Xavier Hamilton2667 days ago
Jeff Staple
Style

Jeff Staple Explains How His New Workshop Will Take Your Brand to the Next Level

At the end of the three-week course, participants will have the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the Las Vegas Agenda tradeshow, as well as $10K to go toward their brand.

Joshua Espinoza2936 days ago
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Elizabeth Holmes speaks at Forbes Under 30 Summit
Life

Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Indicted on Fraud Charges

Elizabeth Holmes, the CEO of health startup Theranos who had once been dubbed the "next Steve Jobs," has been charged in a federal court for an alleged “multi-million dollar scheme to defraud investors.”

Katherine Barner2953 days ago
brain scan getty
Life

This Startup Is Offering a '100% Fatal' Service to Preserve Brains for Upload to the Cloud

A company called Netcome is turning heads for its unique (and deadly) business plan.

Eric Skelton3048 days ago

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