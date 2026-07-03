Here are 10 things you didn’t know about your favorite startups—most of which come from their surprising origins.Complex
Featured
Complex Canada caught up with Fintech Cadence Executive Director Layial El-Hadi to talk about the importance of creating an inclusive and accessible ecosystem for fintech startups.Jeff Flynn
Life
Here’s What Happens When You Put Kendrick Lamar, the Chairman of Google, and 3000 Other Geniuses on a Boat
This November, thousands of brilliant people will cast off on an exclusive cruise called Summit at Sea and try to fix the world.ShantÃ© Cosme
These are the apps and startups you might not know were backed by celebrity money.Jason Duaine Hahn