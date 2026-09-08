Jason Duaine Hahn
Latest Stories
So, What Exactly Is the Illuminati Conspiracy?
The conspiracy claims that many of the world's leaders and celebrities are Illuminati members. We break down the theory and explore the possibilities.
The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)
From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.
10 Ways in Which Your Music Technology Is Years Behind
Check out this rundown to find out the 10 ways in which your music gear could use a major upgrade.
A Diary of the First Annual F**king Catalina Wine Mixer
We got drunk at the "Catalina Wine Mixer."
The History of the Sidekick: The Coolest Smartphone of All Time
All the cool kids had one. Weezy had one. Find out how a little known tech company rose so fast and flipped the industry on its head.
Why Sound Quality Matters: A Guide to Enjoying Hi-Def Sound
Thinking of switching to a hi-def streaming service or investing in quality, DTS Play-Fi speakers? Check out this rundown on everything HD music first.
Who Is Going to Win the Music Streaming Wars?
It may all come down to exclusivity.
The 14 Most Legendary Reddit Threads
These legendary Reddit threads are the perfect way to spend your time today.
How to Hit on Girls (According to Reddit)
What dating comes down to, much like you'll find with lots of things in life, is having the courage and guts to initiate that first move. These guys did.
"What You’re Seeing in Baltimore City Is What We Have in Our Hearts": A First-Hand Account of Last Night in Baltimore
A photographer explains what he saw within the events that rocked the city.
The Foreign Titles of American Movies Are Hilarious
Some films get lost in translation when their titles are taken overseas, and then brought back again.
The Oral History of 'Friday'
We spoke to Ice Cube, DJ Pooh, and 14 other people involved in the making of 'Friday.'
Happy Earth Day: Here Are 8 Ways Life on Our Planet Could Be Wiped Out
Let's take a look at the ways life on Earth could be wiped out by our own hands, and by forces out of our control.
Ranking the Best Fights in 'Celebrity Deathmatch' History
Take a walk down a brutal, bloody, and clay-filled, memory lane.
Haute Stuff: The Best Designed Vaporizers For the Stylish Smoker
Mary Jane gets a makeover for the iPhone generation.
A Recent History of Tech Companies Biting Each Other
Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—as long as it doesn't get you sued.
This Is How Famous Movies and TV Shows Look With and Without Green Screens
The green screen is used far more often then you might think.
From Inmate to Entreprenuer: How an Ex-Felon Created a $3 Million Startup Helping Prisoners
We talked to an ex-felon to hear about how he overcame the barriers of prison (and the stigma of having been a prisoner) and used it to his advantage.