Jason Duaine Hahn Portrait

Jason Duaine Hahn

Joined July 2014 | 423 posts
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Latest Stories

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So, What Exactly Is the Illuminati Conspiracy?

The conspiracy claims that many of the world's leaders and celebrities are Illuminati members. We break down the theory and explore the possibilities.

Jason Duaine Hahn2913 days ago
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The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)

From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.

Jason Duaine Hahn3837 days ago
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10 Ways in Which Your Music Technology Is Years Behind

Check out this rundown to find out the 10 ways in which your music gear could use a major upgrade.

Jason Duaine Hahn4018 days ago
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A Diary of the First Annual F**king Catalina Wine Mixer

We got drunk at the "Catalina Wine Mixer."

Jason Duaine Hahn4021 days ago

The History of the Sidekick: The Coolest Smartphone of All Time

All the cool kids had one. Weezy had one. Find out how a little known tech company rose so fast and flipped the industry on its head.

Jason Duaine Hahn4024 days ago
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Why Sound Quality Matters: A Guide to Enjoying Hi-Def Sound

Thinking of switching to a hi-def streaming service or investing in quality, DTS Play-Fi speakers? Check out this rundown on everything HD music first.

Jason Duaine Hahn4027 days ago
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Who Is Going to Win the Music Streaming Wars?

It may all come down to exclusivity.

Jason Duaine Hahn4088 days ago
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The 14 Most Legendary Reddit Threads

These legendary Reddit threads are the perfect way to spend your time today.

Jason Duaine Hahn4159 days ago
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How to Hit on Girls (According to Reddit)

What dating comes down to, much like you'll find with lots of things in life, is having the courage and guts to initiate that first move. These guys did.

Jason Duaine Hahn4160 days ago
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"What You’re Seeing in Baltimore City Is What We Have in Our Hearts": A First-Hand Account of Last Night in Baltimore

A photographer explains what he saw within the events that rocked the city.

Jason Duaine Hahn4160 days ago
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The Foreign Titles of American Movies Are Hilarious

Some films get lost in translation when their titles are taken overseas, and then brought back again.

Jason Duaine Hahn4160 days ago
Scene from "Friday" with Bernie Mac, Chris Tucker, and Ice Cube on a porch. Bernie Mac is in a suit, Chris Tucker in a blue shirt, Ice Cube in plaid.

The Oral History of 'Friday'

We spoke to Ice Cube, DJ Pooh, and 14 other people involved in the making of 'Friday.'

Jason Duaine Hahn4164 days ago
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Happy Earth Day: Here Are 8 Ways Life on Our Planet Could Be Wiped Out

Let's take a look at the ways life on Earth could be wiped out by our own hands, and by forces out of our control.

Jason Duaine Hahn4166 days ago

Ranking the Best Fights in 'Celebrity Deathmatch' History

Take a walk down a brutal, bloody, and clay-filled, memory lane.

Jason Duaine Hahn4167 days ago
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Haute Stuff: The Best Designed Vaporizers For the Stylish Smoker

Mary Jane gets a makeover for the iPhone generation.

Jason Duaine Hahn4168 days ago
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A Recent History of Tech Companies Biting Each Other

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery—as long as it doesn't get you sued.

Jason Duaine Hahn4174 days ago
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This Is How Famous Movies and TV Shows Look With and Without Green Screens

The green screen is used far more often then you might think.

Jason Duaine Hahn4175 days ago
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From Inmate to Entreprenuer: How an Ex-Felon Created a $3 Million Startup Helping Prisoners

We talked to an ex-felon to hear about how he overcame the barriers of prison (and the stigma of having been a prisoner) and used it to his advantage.

Jason Duaine Hahn4175 days ago

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