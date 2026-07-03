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Wil Wheaton Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a 'Coward' on Social Media
After Dwayne Johnson swore off public endorsements, Wil Wheaton and George Takei called him out on social media.
Late 'Star Trek' Actor Nichelle Nichols' Family Awarded $13 Million in Wrongful Death Suit
The actor was treated for a heart condition at Gila Regional Medical Center in 2022 shortly before her passing.
‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Is Recording an All-Star Heavy Metal Album
The sci-fi icon is teaming with heavy music veterans for a new album blending spoken word, classic metal covers, and original material.
'Star Trek,' Former Tony Todd Costars Post Tributes to Late Actor
The actor was best known for his roles in the 'Star Trek' universe and horror classics 'Candyman' and 'Final Destination.'
Zachary Quinto Allegedly Yelled and Made Staff Cry at Toronto Restaurant: ‘Take Your Bad Vibes Somewhere Else’
The actor also visited Paris Paris, which happens to be just a few blocks away from Manita on Toronto's sceney Ossington strip.
Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Co-Writer Says Director Axed 'Greatest' Remake Over Fear It'd Be His Final Film
Tarantino allegedly didn't want his book to close on a <i>Star Trek</i> film.
Kid Cudi Teases New 'Boldly Be' Collaboration With 'Star Trek'
The Moon Man has always been a fan of outer space thanks to his father who put him on to 'Star Trek.'
William Shatner Says Customs Agents Are Shocked He Still Has A Canadian Passport
At 91 years old, William Shatner still has the time and energy to talk about his life and career, appearing at this year’s SXSW to talk about his career & life.
Nicolas Cage 'Not Really Down' to Join 'Star Wars' Universe: 'I'm a Trekkie, Man’
2023 is not even two weeks deep and we've already gotten multiple Nicolas Cage-related updates, including word that he's "not really down" for 'Star Wars.'
Zoe Saldaña Talks Difference Between Trekkies and Marvel Fans on ‘Hot Ones’
With the long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel 'The Way of Water' set to hit theaters later this month, Zoe Saldaña joins Sean Evans for a hot sauce-fueled discussion.
William Shatner on Why Going to Space ‘Felt Like a Funeral’
William Shatner made history aboard a 2021 Blue Origin flight. In a new book, the actor and pop culture personality speaks candidly about the moment.
Nichelle Nichols, Groundbreaking ‘Star Trek’ Star, Dies at 89
Nichelle Nichols, who starred in the original 'Star Trek' series, has passed away. Her son confirmed the news, saying she died from natural causes.
LeVar Burton on Upside of Losing 'Jeopardy!' Gig: 'I Was Disappointed, But I Wasn't Devastated'
In an interview with Rolling Stone, LeVar Burton opened up about the upside of losing out on the 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig, saying he was "disappointed."
Watch William Shatner Become Oldest Person to Travel to Edge of Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket
William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space today, as he and his three crewmates took off on an 11-minute flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard.
'WandaVision' Director Matt Shakman Set to Helm Next 'Star Trek' Movie
'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman has been called on to direct the upcoming untitled 'Star Trek' film. Production on the film should start next year.
ViacomCBS Announces Revivals and Reboots Headed to Paramount+
The new streaming service will deliver a 'Frasier' revival, two 'Star Trek' spinoffs, a live-action version of 'Dora the Explorer,' and much more.
Mark Hamill Clowns Space Force for Copying Marvel, 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek'
The actor who played Luke Skywalker jokingly asked if the Space Force could be sued for using ideas from 'Star Wars,' 'Star Trek' and the Marvel universe.
Quentin Tarantino 'Star Trek' Film Would Reportedly Have a 1930s Gangster Vibe
Although he revealed that he's moving away from directing the project, Quentin Tarantino's take on 'Star Trek' is still in the mix, with a surprising storyline.