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Wil Wheaton Slams Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson: 'Coward'
Pop Culture

Wil Wheaton Calls Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson a 'Coward' on Social Media

After Dwayne Johnson swore off public endorsements, Wil Wheaton and George Takei called him out on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo15 days ago
Nichelle Nichols.
Pop Culture

Late 'Star Trek' Actor Nichelle Nichols' Family Awarded $13 Million in Wrongful Death Suit

The actor was treated for a heart condition at Gila Regional Medical Center in 2022 shortly before her passing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams41 days ago
'Star Trek' Legend William Shatner Recording Heavy Metal Album
Music

‘Star Trek’ Icon William Shatner Is Recording an All-Star Heavy Metal Album

The sci-fi icon is teaming with heavy music veterans for a new album blending spoken word, classic metal covers, and original material.

Bernadette Giacomazzo142 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 10: Actor Tony Todd arrives at the Screening of New Line Cinema's "Final Destination 5" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre on August 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

'Star Trek,' Former Tony Todd Costars Post Tributes to Late Actor

The actor was best known for his roles in the 'Star Trek' universe and horror classics 'Candyman' and 'Final Destination.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams615 days ago
Zachary Quinto in a stylish, light-colored suit jacket over an open-collared shirt, standing in front of a metallic backdrop
Pop Culture

Zachary Quinto Allegedly Yelled and Made Staff Cry at Toronto Restaurant: ‘Take Your Bad Vibes Somewhere Else’

The actor also visited Paris Paris, which happens to be just a few blocks away from Manita on Toronto's sceney Ossington strip.

tara mahadevan773 days ago
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Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Star Trek’ Co-Writer Says Director Axed 'Greatest' Remake Over Fear It'd Be His Final Film

Tarantino allegedly didn't want his book to close on a <i>Star Trek</i> film.

Jaelani Turner-Williams939 days ago
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Teases New 'Boldly Be' Collaboration With 'Star Trek'

The Moon Man has always been a fan of outer space thanks to his father who put him on to 'Star Trek.'

Mark Elibert1042 days ago
william shatner at sxsw 2023
Pop Culture

William Shatner Says Customs Agents Are Shocked He Still Has A Canadian Passport

At 91 years old, William Shatner still has the time and energy to talk about his life and career, appearing at this year’s SXSW to talk about his career &amp; life.

Louis Pavlakos1217 days ago
Nicolas Cage is on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Nicolas Cage 'Not Really Down' to Join 'Star Wars' Universe: 'I'm a Trekkie, Man’

2023 is not even two weeks deep and we've already gotten multiple Nicolas Cage-related updates, including word that he's "not really down" for 'Star Wars.'

Trace William Cowen1285 days ago
Zoe Saldaña Gets Scorched By Spicy Wings | Hot Ones
Pop Culture

Zoe Saldaña Talks Difference Between Trekkies and Marvel Fans on ‘Hot Ones’

With the long-awaited 'Avatar' sequel 'The Way of Water' set to hit theaters later this month, Zoe Saldaña joins Sean Evans for a hot sauce-fueled discussion.

Trace William Cowen1323 days ago
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William Shatner is seen in a space suit
Pop Culture

William Shatner on Why Going to Space ‘Felt Like a Funeral’

William Shatner made history aboard a 2021 Blue Origin flight. In a new book, the actor and pop culture personality speaks candidly about the moment.

Trace William Cowen1375 days ago
Nichelle Nichols at Los Angeles Comic Con
Pop Culture

Nichelle Nichols, Groundbreaking ‘Star Trek’ Star, Dies at 89

Nichelle Nichols, who starred in the original 'Star Trek' series, has passed away. Her son confirmed the news, saying she died from natural causes.

tara mahadevan1446 days ago
LeVar Burton
Pop Culture

LeVar Burton on Upside of Losing 'Jeopardy!' Gig: 'I Was Disappointed, But I Wasn't Devastated'

In an interview with Rolling Stone, LeVar Burton opened up about the upside of losing out on the 'Jeopardy!' hosting gig, saying he was "disappointed."

Brad Callas1693 days ago
Jeff Bezos Blue Orgin's New Shepard rocket
Pop Culture

Watch William Shatner Become Oldest Person to Travel to Edge of Space on Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Rocket

William Shatner became the oldest person to go to space today, as he and his three crewmates took off on an 11-minute flight on Blue Origin's New Shepard.

Brad Callas1738 days ago
matt-shakman
Pop Culture

'WandaVision' Director Matt Shakman Set to Helm Next 'Star Trek' Movie

'WandaVision' director Matt Shakman has been called on to direct the upcoming untitled 'Star Trek' film. Production on the film should start next year.

Jordan Rose1829 days ago
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Paramount
Pop Culture

ViacomCBS Announces Revivals and Reboots Headed to Paramount+

The new streaming service will deliver a 'Frasier' revival, two 'Star Trek' spinoffs, a live-action version of 'Dora the Explorer,' and much more.

Joshua Espinoza1968 days ago
Mark Hamill
Pop Culture

Mark Hamill Clowns Space Force for Copying Marvel, 'Star Wars' and 'Star Trek'

The actor who played Luke Skywalker jokingly asked if the Space Force could be sued for using ideas from 'Star Wars,' 'Star Trek' and the Marvel universe.

Alex Galbraith2031 days ago
US film director Quentin Tarantino
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino 'Star Trek' Film Would Reportedly Have a 1930s Gangster Vibe

Although he revealed that he's moving away from directing the project, Quentin Tarantino's take on 'Star Trek' is still in the mix, with a surprising storyline.

Xavier Hamilton2169 days ago

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