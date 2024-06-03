Zachary Quinto Allegedly Yelled and Made Staff Cry at Toronto Restaurant: ‘Take Your Bad Vibes Somewhere Else’

Zachary Quinto may want to lay low in the Toronto dining scene for a while.
The Star Trek actor patronized the Toronto restaurant Manita over the weekend, and according to them, he was more than a bit of nightmare to deal with;
“Zachary Quinto—an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” the business wrote on Instagram, tagging Quinto.
“Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for,” the statement continued. “Made our host cry and the rest of our brunch diners uncomfortable.”
“Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else, we have many lovely celebrities join us at Manita but you are NOT one of them,” the eatery added.
Quinto was in Canada celebrating his 47th birthday. The actor visited Canada’s Wonderland amusement park, and had a birthday cake at Paris Paris, which happens to be just a few blocks away from Manita on Toronto's sceney Ossington strip.
Quinto has yet to address Manita's post, which started off as some hot gossip in Toronto's restaurant scene, but has since blown up into a major story.
Quinto most recently appeared in the latest season of American Horror Story.