Trekkie Trax

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You know how we do every Sunday. That weekly mix recap steeze. Some beauts this week, trust we. Bit of the past, a grip of the present, and a gaggle of the future. Hitting you from every angle. Keep it locked.
khrisd
Has anyone else noticed that a number of DJs and producers in the dance music realm have come down with some kind of illness or injury during the firs
khrisd
We're back at it with this week's best remixes. We've got a wide range of sounds, with some big artists: TNGHT, Zed Bias, Bassnectar, Traxman, Skream, Friction, and plenty of others. The remix game is live and in full effect this year.
khrisd

Latest Stories

trekkie23
Music

Download Masayoshi Iimori's "Break It" EP

Our good friends at Japanese label Trekkie Traxx are closing 2014 out with what is arguably one of the best trap and twerk EPs of the year, Break It. Never heard of Masayoshi Iimori until this EP was sent to me a few weeks ago (because I'm a cool guy). I'll definitely be paying attention now. The sound design is wonderful, and the beats hit hard. Looking to hear what else is in store from these guys.

walmerc4224 days ago
S 15818841
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Amunoa - "ΔTLΔS"

Amunoa is a Japanese producer out of Nagano which you may remember as the home of the 1998 Winter Olympic Games. He takes euphoric sounds that remind me of a cross between Wave Racer-type shit and PC Music. Japanese label Trekkie Trax is about to release his Cinderella Music EP on Christmas Eve, but have been kind enough to give DAD the track "ΔTLΔS" as a free download to whet your appetite. It's incredible work that hints at incredible promise to come.

walmerc4233 days ago
dubbymaple pathofthebass
Music

Download DubbyMaple's "Path Of The Bass" EP

I got hooked into the Japanese bass music scene after setting up the exclusive we did a while back for the Trekkie Trax compilation that came out on T

walmerc4410 days ago
city ruins cover
Music

EXCLUSIVE: Seimei & Taimei - "City Ruins"

For their latest release, Finland's storied Top Billin record label has partnered with Japanese label and production crew Trekkie Trax. This young gro

walmerc4461 days ago

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