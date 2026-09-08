Stephanie Goncalves
Latest Stories
Interview: "Filly Brown" Actress Gina Rodriguez Talks Her FOX Pilot "Wild Blue" and Shattering Hollywood Stereotypes
The fresh-faced actress also discusses her upcoming music.
The Craziest Reality Show Beatdowns, in GIFs
Even if reality TV is scripted, these fights are definitely real.
A GIF Guide to Beautiful Men...Getting Beaten Up in Movies
For the sadist in you.
GIFs of Senior Citizens Doing Things They Shouldn't Be Able To
Skydiving, gymnastics and...brawling.
Teen TV Friendships You Idolized Growing Up
Who didn't want the friend who came over whenever they damn well felt like it?
Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Child Actors
Some of today's biggest stars have been in the movie business longer than you realize.
All the SNICK GIFs You've Ever Wanted!
<em>All That</em>! <em>Are You Afraid of the Dark</em>! <em>Rugrats!</em>!
25 Things You Didn't Know About the Real Bling Ring
A few fun facts about the bandits of Sofia Coppola's most recent flick.
30 Things You Didn't Know About Brad Pitt
Including the fact that he was a self-proclaimed reject.
The Best TV Shows of 2013 (So Far)
We can officially stop calling televisions "idiot boxes" now, folks.
30 Things You Didn't Know About James Franco
The star of "This Is the End" leads a, uh, robust life.
A History of Celebrities Getting Caught with Drugs
The chronology of not-so-sneaky smokers and tokers.
25 Great Movie Lines to Use as Yearbook Quotes
Leave a lasting impression on your peers.
Every Chicken Dance on "Arrested Development," in GIFs
Chickens don't clap!
The 20 Most Embarrassing "Star Trek" Fan Tattoos
There are better ways to prove that you're a Trekkie.
The Pop Culture Biography of Today's 25-Year-Old, in GIFs
Oh, the things you learn from watching TV.
The 25 Craziest Talk Show Beatdowns, in GIFs
The real reason we tune into <em>Maury</em> and <em>Jerry Springer</em>.
The 25 Most Unexpected Celebrity Cameos in Movies
Including Bill Murray as the greatest zombie ever.