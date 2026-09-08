Stephanie Goncalves Portrait

Stephanie Goncalves

Joined July 2014 | 36 posts
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Latest Stories

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Interview: "Filly Brown" Actress Gina Rodriguez Talks Her FOX Pilot "Wild Blue" and Shattering Hollywood Stereotypes

The fresh-faced actress also discusses her upcoming music.

Stephanie Goncalves4798 days ago
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The Craziest Reality Show Beatdowns, in GIFs

Even if reality TV is scripted, these fights are definitely real.

Stephanie Goncalves4807 days ago
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A GIF Guide to Beautiful Men...Getting Beaten Up in Movies

For the sadist in you.

Stephanie Goncalves4809 days ago
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GIFs of Senior Citizens Doing Things They Shouldn't Be Able To

Skydiving, gymnastics and...brawling.

Stephanie Goncalves4813 days ago
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Teen TV Friendships You Idolized Growing Up

Who didn't want the friend who came over whenever they damn well felt like it?

Stephanie Goncalves4818 days ago
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Celebrities You Didn't Know Were Child Actors

Some of today's biggest stars have been in the movie business longer than you realize.

Stephanie Goncalves4819 days ago
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All the SNICK GIFs You've Ever Wanted!

<em>All That</em>! <em>Are You Afraid of the Dark</em>! <em>Rugrats!</em>!

Stephanie Goncalves4822 days ago
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25 Things You Didn't Know About the Real Bling Ring

A few fun facts about the bandits of Sofia Coppola's most recent flick.

Stephanie Goncalves4838 days ago
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30 Things You Didn't Know About Brad Pitt

Including the fact that he was a self-proclaimed reject.

Stephanie Goncalves4840 days ago
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The Best TV Shows of 2013 (So Far)

We can officially stop calling televisions "idiot boxes" now, folks.

Stephanie Goncalves4841 days ago
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30 Things You Didn't Know About James Franco

The star of "This Is the End" leads a, uh, robust life.

Stephanie Goncalves4845 days ago
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A History of Celebrities Getting Caught with Drugs

The chronology of not-so-sneaky smokers and tokers.

Stephanie Goncalves4850 days ago
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25 Great Movie Lines to Use as Yearbook Quotes

Leave a lasting impression on your peers.

Stephanie Goncalves4859 days ago
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Every Chicken Dance on "Arrested Development," in GIFs

Chickens don't clap!

Stephanie Goncalves4867 days ago
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The 20 Most Embarrassing "Star Trek" Fan Tattoos

There are better ways to prove that you're a Trekkie.

Stephanie Goncalves4871 days ago
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The Pop Culture Biography of Today's 25-Year-Old, in GIFs

Oh, the things you learn from watching TV.

Stephanie Goncalves4887 days ago
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The 25 Craziest Talk Show Beatdowns, in GIFs

The real reason we tune into <em>Maury</em> and <em>Jerry Springer</em>.

Stephanie Goncalves4892 days ago
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The 25 Most Unexpected Celebrity Cameos in Movies

Including Bill Murray as the greatest zombie ever.

Stephanie Goncalves4894 days ago

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