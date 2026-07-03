Jordyn Woods's Orange Clutch Deemed 'Lucky' by Superstitious Knicks Fans: Here's How to Get Your Own
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After the way they put a bow on Game 4, one could argue the Knicks don't need luck at all. Still, a little insurance never hurts.Trace William Cowen
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