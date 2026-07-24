Tim Duncan

Tim Duncan is a former NBA player who spent his entire 19-season career with the San Antonio Spurs, beginning in 1997. He was born on April 25, 1976, in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands. Known as "The Big Fundamental," he excelled at power forward and center, securing five NBA championships, two MVP awards, and 15 All-Star selections. Duncan’s precise footwork, shot-blocking ability, and calm leadership established him as a cornerstone of the Spurs' sustained success and one of the most technically skilled players in league history. His defining feature was a disciplined, team-first approach that emphasized positioning and basketball IQ rather than athleticism or flash. This mindset not only built the Spurs into a model franchise but also redefined how frontcourt players value fundamentals and defense. Fans and analysts often cite Duncan’s legacy when discussing the importance of consistency and leadership in building championship teams.

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Tim Duncan posts up Larry Johnson during Game 2 of the 1999 NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and New York Knicks.
Bets

Comparing the Odds: The 1999 NBA Finals vs. the 2026 NBA Finals

The 1999 NBA Finals and 2026 NBA Finals both featured the Knicks and Spurs but much has changed in the past 27 years—including the betting lines.

Matt Burke52 days ago
Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers
Sports

Vanessa Bryant Says She's 'Extremely Proud' of Kobe's Basketball Hall of Fame Induction

The former Los Angeles Laker will be enshrined with fellow first-ballot selections in Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Indiana Fever star, Tamika Catchings.

Xavier Hamilton2303 days ago
Kevin Garnett talks with Tim Duncan on February 8, 2009.
Sports

Kevin Garnett Reveals 'Subtle' Trash Talk Tim Duncan Used on Him

Garnett and Duncan were both announced as finalists for the Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2020.

Jose Martinez2349 days ago
hof kobe
Sports

Kobe Bryant Named as 2020 Basketball Hall of Fame Finalist

Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and Tamika Catchings were also named as finalist.

Abel Shifferaw2352 days ago
Retired NBA Legend Tim Duncan and Head Coach Gregg Popovich
Sports

Tim Duncan Named Assistant Coach for San Antonio Spurs

"It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor," Popovich said.

Xavier Hamilton2560 days ago
Advertisement
This is a picture of Manu.
Sports

Spurs Legends Welcome Manu Ginobili to Team's Retirement Plane in Nostalgic Commercial

The San Antonio-based supermarket H-E-B takes us down San Antonio Spurs' memory lane with their latest commercial.

Jose Martinez2833 days ago
Soobum Im
Sports

Tony Parker Says Duncan Was Always the Spurs' True X Factor: 'It Really Was Timmy. Simple as That'

It's hard to imagine Tony Parker playing in an NBA game and not wearing a San Antonio Spurs jersey, but that image will come to fruition this season. Parker recently signed with the Charlotte Hornets after spending his first 17 NBA seasons with the Spurs.

Aaron C. Mansfield2910 days ago
Tim Duncan
Sports

Bruce Bowen Reveals the Very Small Thing That Could've Got Tim Duncan to Sign With Orlando

Tim Duncan may have joined the Magic in 2000 if Doc Rivers let his family fly on the team plane once in awhile.

Gavin Evans3137 days ago
Tim Duncan retirement
Sports

Tim Duncan Pens Heartfelt Letter Requesting Hurricane Irma Aid

The five-time champion reflected on Hurricane Hugo, and pledged to match every donation up to the first million dollars.

Omar Burgess3241 days ago
Tim Duncan Magic Jersey Complex Photoshop
Sports

14 Legendary Trades and Free-Agent Signings That Almost Happened

What if Tim Duncan had gone to the Magic? Or Alex Rodriguez been traded to the Red Sox? We look at the earth shaking moves that almost happened.

Chris Gaine3266 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Sports

San Antonio Spurs Honor Tim Duncan with '21' Socks Before Retiring His Jersey

The Big Fundamental, who famously eschewed flash and flare in during his NBA career, wouldn't want his teammates to honor him any other way.

Dana Scott3505 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Tim Duncan Gets Huge Robot Tattoo As He Settles Into Retirement

Tim Duncan showcases his massive back tattoo on Instagram.

Aaron Perine3513 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Gregg Popovich on Tim Duncan: 'We're, Like, in Love. We Text All the Time'

Gregg Popovich gives us a behind-the-scenes look at his bromance with Tim Duncan.

Jose Martinez3546 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Charles Barkley Explains Why He Doesn't Rank LeBron James Higher Than Kobe Bryant or Tim Duncan

At this very moment, Charles Barkley believes Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant should still be ranked higher than LeBron James.

Jose Martinez3563 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App