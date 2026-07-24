Tottenham Hotspur

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A group of people smiling, one holding a large golf ball with a face drawn on it. They're standing in front of a whimsical, castle-like structure.
Style

10 New Releases Worth Buying This Week: Malbon x Market, Arc’teryx, Denim Tears, and More

A re-issue of Tottenham Hotspur’s vintage kit by PONY, Miu Miu’s new Tyre sneaker, and J Balvin’s collab with G-Shock are featured on this week’s round up.

Shinnie Park547 days ago
AntonioConte-GettyImages-1232779930
Sports

Former Juventus Coach Antonio Conte Named New Tottenham Manager

The news comes in the wake of Tottenham’s announcement that they had sacked Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday after a disappointing start to the season.

James Keith1725 days ago

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