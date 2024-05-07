Victor Wembanyama has been named the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, becoming the first player since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season to unanimously win the award.
It should come as no surprise that Wembanyama was awarded Rookie of the Year following a rookie campaign where he filled up the stat sheet like no one has done before. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the San Antonio Spurs rookie made history with 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks, and 100 three-pointers made in a season.
Victor Wembanyama found out that he won the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award with a surprise exhibit, courtesy of Fanatics. Surrounded by memorabilia from past award winners, the 20-year-old was surprised when the mouths of Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James started talking to him.
"Hey, that's so trippy," he admitted after the creepy moment when Shaq's eyes moved.
Wemby became understandably emotional after hearing the heartfelt messages from several previous winners who welcomed him to a club that only a select few join.