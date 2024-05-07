Victor Wembanyama found out that he won the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award with a surprise exhibit, courtesy of Fanatics. Surrounded by memorabilia from past award winners, the 20-year-old was surprised when the mouths of Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James started talking to him.

"Hey, that's so trippy," he admitted after the creepy moment when Shaq's eyes moved.

Wemby became understandably emotional after hearing the heartfelt messages from several previous winners who welcomed him to a club that only a select few join.