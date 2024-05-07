Victor Wembanyama Unanimously Voted NBA Rookie of the Year Following Historic Season

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was the first rookie in nearly a decade to unanimously win the award.

May 07, 2024
Basketball player in Spurs uniform mid-game on the court, focused with teammates in background
Image via Getty / Michael Gonzales / NBAE
Victor Wembanyama has been named the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year, becoming the first player since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season to unanimously win the award.

Victor Wembanyama received all 99 first-place votes from a media panel, making him the first unanimous NBA Rookie of the Year since Karl-Anthony Towns in the 2015-16 season. pic.twitter.com/cWcjdXRrUD

— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 6, 2024
Twitter: @NBAPR

It should come as no surprise that Wembanyama was awarded Rookie of the Year following a rookie campaign where he filled up the stat sheet like no one has done before. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the San Antonio Spurs rookie made history with 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks, and 100 three-pointers made in a season.

San Antonio Spurs' Victor Wembanyama has won the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year award. First player in league history to reach 1,500 points, 700 rebounds, 250 assists, 250 blocks and 100 3-pointers made in a season. pic.twitter.com/wgaxOLZIWB

— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 6, 2024
Twitter: @ShamsCharania

Victor Wembanyama found out that he won the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year award with a surprise exhibit, courtesy of Fanatics. Surrounded by memorabilia from past award winners, the 20-year-old was surprised when the mouths of Jason Kidd, Vince Carter, Kevin Durant, and LeBron James started talking to him.

"Hey, that's so trippy," he admitted after the creepy moment when Shaq's eyes moved.

Wemby became understandably emotional after hearing the heartfelt messages from several previous winners who welcomed him to a club that only a select few join.

