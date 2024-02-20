Victor Wembanyama Becomes Newest House Ambassador for Louis Vuitton

Victor Wembanyama is the newest House Ambassador at Louis Vuitton.
Tuesday, the French fashion house announced the San Antonio Spurs star would be joining the larger LV team “on a journey of shared values and aligned ambitions.” Per press notes, Wemby has “blazed a trail’ in his career on the court, not unlike the trail blazed by Louis Vuitton himself centuries ago.
Wemby's House Ambassadorship follows recent announcements of a similar variety focused on BamBam, Saoirse Ronan, and RIIZE.
Below, get a cloesr look at a new Victor Wembanyama-starring LV campaign.
In January, Complex highlighted the LV Super Vision sunglasses from Pharrell's debut collection as one of that week's best style releases. That same month, Pharrell staged his second Paris Fashion Week show with LV, this time rolling out a Western-inspired experience that also shined a light on indigenous artistry.
Wembanyama, meanwhile, is fresh off his first-ever NBA All-Star Weekend.