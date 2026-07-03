Spring Break

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Daytona Beach Spring Break Marred by 4 Shootings & Dozens of Arrests
Life

4 Shootings Reported During Spring Break Weekend in Daytona Beach

Police confirmed four shootings across Daytona Beach during a busy spring break weekend, leaving several people injured.

Bernadette Giacomazzo123 days ago
Sudiksha Konanki
Life

Person of Interest Says He Saved Missing Sudiksha Konanki From Drowning in Dominican Republic

A 20-year-old college student went missing in Punta Cana last week during her spring break.

tara mahadevan490 days ago
A road closed sign on Miami Beach during Spring Break weekend 2024.
Life

Miami Beach Issues Reality Show PSA Warning Spring Breakers to Stay Away

The PSA is inspired by shows like 'Jersey Shore,' showing would-be party-goers getting hit with a reality check.

Joe Price527 days ago
Police monitor a crowd behind a barricade with people variously dressed, likely at an event
Life

Over 250 Partiers Arrested in Miami Beach Despite 'Breaking Up With Spring Break' Campaign

There were nearly 500 arrests made during spring break in Miami Beach last year.

Jose Martinez851 days ago
Life

Miami Beach Announces It's 'Breaking Up' With Spring Break Over Fatal Shootings, Lawlessness

In a new social media campaign, the city revealed additional security measures it will take to contain crowds.

tara mahadevan865 days ago
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The scene at Freaknik22 in Atlanta
Music

Freaknik Documentary 'The Wildest Party Never Told' in Development at Hulu

Hulu announced an upcoming documentary about Freaknik, 'The Wildest Party Never Told,' which will celebrate the legendary HBCU spring break party.

Brad Callas1197 days ago
Miami Beach shooting scene with police
Life

Miami Beach Mayor on Ordering Curfew After Deadly Shootings: ‘We Don’t Want Spring Break in Our City’

The two deadly shootings were cited as key in the city's decision to put a curfew and state of emergency in place during spring break festivities.

Trace William Cowen1215 days ago
Police are pictured outside the scene of a shooting
Life

Spring Break Shootings in Florida and Texas Leave Multiple People Hospitalized

The separate shooting incidents all made national headlines amid spring break coverage, which also included reports on shootings in other states.

Trace William Cowen1579 days ago
miami police drugging
Life

Two Spring Breakers Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman Who Was Found Dead in Miami Beach

Police say that Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor met the woman at a restaurant and gave her a green pill. Authorities are still investigating the incident.

Brenton Blanchet1942 days ago
Tourists walk by Ocean drive restaurants
Life

Mayor Declares Miami's South Beach a State of Emergency, Curfew Imposed

Mayor Dan Gelber's measures are expected to last at least 72 hours while an extended state of emergency is being discussed by city officials.

Xavier Hamilton1944 days ago
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miami beach police
Life

Hundreds Arrested for Breaking COVID Protocols as Spring Breakers Flock to Miami Beach

Miami Beach Police Department officers wound up using pepper balls to disperse a disruptive, large crowd and to take a suspect into custody.

Brenton Blanchet1949 days ago
spring break covid
Life

Spring Break Could Boost Transmission of More Infectious UK COVID Strain

Experts are warning that traveling to spring break destinations like Florida and Texas could accelerate the spread of the more contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant.

tara mahadevan1958 days ago
canada covid spring break
Life

Many Canadians Plan to Break COVID-19 Rules Over Spring Break, Says Study

A new study by Insights West reveals that Canadians are considering breaking some of the rules over the spring break, due to pandemic fatigue.

Megan Ebreo1970 days ago
An empty bed in the intensive care unit of Prosper Hospital.
Life

28 Spring Breakers Contract Coronavirus After Trip to Mexico

The students attend the University of Texas.

Gavin Evans2298 days ago
Coronavirus Travel
Life

Phone Location Data Heat Map Shows How People Are Ignoring Advice Not to Travel

Despite advice from the U.S. government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of Americans are still traveling. 

Joe Price2302 days ago
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florida ona
Life

Florida College Students Test Positive for Coronavirus Following Spring Break

Young people were widely criticized for flooding Florida's beaches despite the coronavirus pandemic.

tara mahadevan2308 days ago
beach
Life

Florida Beaches Remain Crowded Amid Coronavirus Concerns (UPDATE)

Public health experts have recommended avoiding gatherings of over 10 people.

tara mahadevan2312 days ago
beach
Life

Florida Police Warn Spring Breakers About Drinking Vodka From Sunscreen Bottles

Florida police let spring break partiers know that a certain scheme to skirt drinking laws has been found out.

tara mahadevan2667 days ago

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