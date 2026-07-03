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4 Shootings Reported During Spring Break Weekend in Daytona Beach
Police confirmed four shootings across Daytona Beach during a busy spring break weekend, leaving several people injured.
Person of Interest Says He Saved Missing Sudiksha Konanki From Drowning in Dominican Republic
A 20-year-old college student went missing in Punta Cana last week during her spring break.
Miami Beach Issues Reality Show PSA Warning Spring Breakers to Stay Away
The PSA is inspired by shows like 'Jersey Shore,' showing would-be party-goers getting hit with a reality check.
Over 250 Partiers Arrested in Miami Beach Despite 'Breaking Up With Spring Break' Campaign
There were nearly 500 arrests made during spring break in Miami Beach last year.
Miami Beach Announces It's 'Breaking Up' With Spring Break Over Fatal Shootings, Lawlessness
In a new social media campaign, the city revealed additional security measures it will take to contain crowds.
Freaknik Documentary 'The Wildest Party Never Told' in Development at Hulu
Hulu announced an upcoming documentary about Freaknik, 'The Wildest Party Never Told,' which will celebrate the legendary HBCU spring break party.
Miami Beach Mayor on Ordering Curfew After Deadly Shootings: ‘We Don’t Want Spring Break in Our City’
The two deadly shootings were cited as key in the city's decision to put a curfew and state of emergency in place during spring break festivities.
Spring Break Shootings in Florida and Texas Leave Multiple People Hospitalized
The separate shooting incidents all made national headlines amid spring break coverage, which also included reports on shootings in other states.
Two Spring Breakers Accused of Drugging, Raping Woman Who Was Found Dead in Miami Beach
Police say that Evoire Collier and Dorian Taylor met the woman at a restaurant and gave her a green pill. Authorities are still investigating the incident.
Mayor Declares Miami's South Beach a State of Emergency, Curfew Imposed
Mayor Dan Gelber's measures are expected to last at least 72 hours while an extended state of emergency is being discussed by city officials.
Hundreds Arrested for Breaking COVID Protocols as Spring Breakers Flock to Miami Beach
Miami Beach Police Department officers wound up using pepper balls to disperse a disruptive, large crowd and to take a suspect into custody.
Spring Break Could Boost Transmission of More Infectious UK COVID Strain
Experts are warning that traveling to spring break destinations like Florida and Texas could accelerate the spread of the more contagious U.K. COVID-19 variant.
Many Canadians Plan to Break COVID-19 Rules Over Spring Break, Says Study
A new study by Insights West reveals that Canadians are considering breaking some of the rules over the spring break, due to pandemic fatigue.
28 Spring Breakers Contract Coronavirus After Trip to Mexico
The students attend the University of Texas.
Phone Location Data Heat Map Shows How People Are Ignoring Advice Not to Travel
Despite advice from the U.S. government amid the COVID-19 pandemic, plenty of Americans are still traveling.
Florida College Students Test Positive for Coronavirus Following Spring Break
Young people were widely criticized for flooding Florida's beaches despite the coronavirus pandemic.
Florida Beaches Remain Crowded Amid Coronavirus Concerns (UPDATE)
Public health experts have recommended avoiding gatherings of over 10 people.
Florida Police Warn Spring Breakers About Drinking Vodka From Sunscreen Bottles
Florida police let spring break partiers know that a certain scheme to skirt drinking laws has been found out.