Miami Beach Announces It's 'Breaking Up' With Spring Break Over Fatal Shootings, Lawlessness

According to USA Today, Miami Beach is increasing security every Thursday through Sunday in March, and will limit beach access and shutter liquor stores early. From March 7-10 and March 14-17, parking garages will also be closed in South Beach.

Reactions to the campaign have been mixed, with some applauding Miami Beach, some wondering about the legality of the new security measures, and others calling the city out for purposely targeting Black and POC people.