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Corey Stokes

Joined July 2014 | 700 posts
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Latest Stories

Rihanna Fenty Puma Fall/Winter 2017 Show

Here's What It Was Like To Be At Rihanna's Biggest Fashion Show Yet

Rihanna says she hated wearing school uniforms on Barbados, so she designed this back to school-inspired collection.

Corey Stokes3481 days ago
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Knit Wits: Fall's Coziest Sweater Options At Any Price

These sweaters will have you covered for the entire season. Literally.

Corey Stokes4370 days ago
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Solemates: The Best Lug-Soled Boots Right Now

Tackle any turf that gets in your way in these sturdy stompers.

Corey Stokes4371 days ago

Head-to-Toe In Bordeaux: The Best Burgundy Items Out Right Now

Make sure your wardrobe incorporates the color that only gets better with age.

Corey Stokes4377 days ago

New Wave Wovens: Band of Outsiders Reinterprets the Classic Button-Down Shirt For Fall

Band of Outsiders takes the classic button-down shirt and flips the script.

Corey Stokes4381 days ago
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30 of Our Favorite Looks From New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2015

The Complex editors break down NYFW with their picks on the coolest looks from the past 8 days.

Corey Stokes4388 days ago
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6 Menswear Trends We Saw at New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2015

Now that New York Fashion Week is wrapped let's take a look at the trends to expect next spring/summer.

Corey Stokes4388 days ago
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All the Essentials You Need to Survive New York Fashion Week in Style

If you want to live, then you need these NYFW essentials.

Corey Stokes4397 days ago
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A Long Story: The Best Topcoats and Overcoats Fall Has to Offer

The best overcoats from Alexander Wang, Raf Simons, Rick Owens, and more will have you looking your best for Fall.

Corey Stokes4397 days ago
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Two Blacks Discuss This Month in Racism

Discussion about the deaths of Eric Garner and Michael Brown, as well as police brutality.

Corey Stokes4403 days ago
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Leather Weather: How to Rock A Motorcycle Jacket

From tried-and-true brands like Schott, streetwear labels like Maiden Noir, and affordable shops like H&M, see all the leather motos you need for Fall.

Corey Stokes4404 days ago
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Real Jean-ius: How to Work Any Denim Piece Into Your Wardrobe

Whether it's Levi's Jeans, Off-White denim shirts, or Stussy chore coats, here's how to rock denim like a true jean-ius.

Corey Stokes4411 days ago
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12 Kanye West-Approved Alphets You Can Buy in the "Kim Kardashian: Hollywood" Game

Here's your chance to dress like Kanye West, albeit in a video game.

Corey Stokes4419 days ago
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Complex Editorial: Sleepy Boyz

Cuddle up with #bae in the most comfortably stylish PJs and loungewear available now.

Corey Stokes4465 days ago
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The 10 Best Items Available at the Très Bien Summer Sale

Here are ten 10 items from Tres Bien Summer Sale that are actually worth the discount.

Corey Stokes4467 days ago
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The 10 Best Shoes to Wear to Death This Summer

Here's our list of the best shoes to cop this summer to keep you cool and stylish in the heat.

Corey Stokes4469 days ago
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10 Items Under $150 That Will Make Your Crib Perfect for Summertime Living

Here are 10 simple items to purchase for your apartment to help transition into the new season.

Corey Stokes4472 days ago
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APL Launches A Stylish Running Shoe, The TechLoom Pro

Performance athletic brand APL has just launched a new collection of running sneakers.

Corey Stokes4474 days ago

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