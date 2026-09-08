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Megan Ebreo

Joined January 2021 | 21 posts
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Latest Stories

Women-owned Canadian Businesses You Should Know

45 Women-Owned Canadian Businesses You Need to Know

For Women’s History Month and the many female entrepreneurs out there, here are some of the best women-owned businesses in Canada, from Vancouver to Montreal.

Megan Ebreo1655 days ago
the brandon gonez show

Brandon Gonez Is Here to Redefine News Reporting in Toronto

A chat with former CP24 reporter Brandon Gonez, who is telling GTA stories in authentic ways in his newly launched series, The Brandon Gonez Show.

Megan Ebreo2016 days ago
tate mcrae stars as apple musics up next artist

Meet Tate McRae, the Calgary Teen Who Blew Up During Quarantine

Calgary pop artist Tate McRae talks about being Apple Music's Up Next artist of the month, her upcoming EP too young to be sad, and blowing up in quarantine.

Megan Ebreo2024 days ago
Toronto skyline

Toronto and Vancouver Among Top 5 Most Unaffordable Housing Markets in the World

In a newly published report, Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver were ranked in the top five most unaffordable housing markets in the world.

Megan Ebreo2031 days ago
pressa releases virtual concert film

Pressa Shares Unreleased Track "Killers & Demons" in Reimagined Virtual Concert Film

Pressa shares a snippet of his unreleased track "Killers & Demons" in his unique reimagined virtual concert experience that debuts live on YouTube.

Megan Ebreo2032 days ago
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canada covid spring break

Many Canadians Plan to Break COVID-19 Rules Over Spring Break, Says Study

A new study by Insights West reveals that Canadians are considering breaking some of the rules over the spring break, due to pandemic fatigue.

Megan Ebreo2032 days ago
oam toronto

Toronto to Get a Spaceship-Like, 7,000-Seat eSports Venue

eSports company Overactive Media announced that Toronto is planning for a futuristic, new 7,000-seat arena, which will host concerts and Overwatch matches.

Megan Ebreo2033 days ago
angst releases new single 2 late

Premiere: Vancouver's Angst Gets Real on New Single “2 Late”

Check out Vancouver-based hardstyle hip-hop artist Angst's new single "2 Late" and the new music video from his upcoming "Loser 2" album, out in March.

Megan Ebreo2036 days ago
top5 charged in connection of murder of 20 year old

Toronto Rapper Top5 Charged in Connection to Murder of 20-Year-Old

Top5 has been charged in connection to the January murder of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Ali, along with several other charges, his lawyer said Sunday night.

Megan Ebreo2039 days ago
spiritsaver releases first single ocean drive

SPIRITSAVER Drop Sultry Debut Single “Ocean Drive”

The new group, formed by Toronto-based producer Zale “Zalezy” Epstein and Connecticut vocalist-producer Norman Perry, just released their debut track.

Megan Ebreo2040 days ago
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fame holiday releases new single take me away

Premiere: Fame Holiday Releases New Single “Take Me Away”

Listen to Mississauga rapper Fame Holiday as he gets personal on his latest released single "Take Me Away" with an accompanying music video.

Megan Ebreo2051 days ago
wu tang clan

Canada Apologizes to China for Diplomat’s 'Wuhan' Wu-Tang Clan Shirt

Canada officials “regret the misunderstanding” after China issued a complaint over a diplomat's custom T-shirt with the word "Wuhan" over the Wu-Tang symbol.

Megan Ebreo2053 days ago
jahkoy fabolous exes and summer flings

Premiere: JAHKOY Taps Fabolous for “Exes & Summer Flings” Video

Check out Toronto artist JAHKOY's new music video featuring iconic Brooklyn rapper Fabolous for his remixed version of "Exes & Summer Flings."

Megan Ebreo2053 days ago
vince carter toronto raptors

Vince Carter Launches Scholarship and Mentorship Program in Toronto

Raptors legend Vince Carter launches a scholarship program in Toronto designed to support underrepresented communities with opportunities to pursue passions.

Megan Ebreo2054 days ago
roberta place barrie ontario

99 More People in Ontario Likely Have the UK COVID-19 Variant

The UK variant of COVID-19 is believed to have been found in 99 new cases by public health officials from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

Megan Ebreo2059 days ago
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ashton mills releases new music video paper boats off the floor

Premiere: Ashton Mills Flexes His Chops in “PAPER BOATS (OFF THE FLOOR)” Visual

Check out Toronto singer Ashton Mills' premiere of his music video for "PAPER BOATS (OFF THE FLOOR)," off his debut project 'YOU WATCHED ME LOSE MY MIND.'

Megan Ebreo2060 days ago
hoodz9

Premiere: Hoodz9 Explains Himself in New Video "Na Mean"

Hoodz9's new music video "Na Mean" is the Toronto rapper's latest solo release.

Megan Ebreo2067 days ago
batwoman javicia leslie

Javicia Leslie on Becoming the First Black Batwoman & Filming in Vancouver

The actress tells us what taking on the lead role in The CW's Batwoman means for her and others.

Megan Ebreo2071 days ago

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