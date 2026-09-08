Megan Ebreo
Latest Stories
45 Women-Owned Canadian Businesses You Need to Know
For Women’s History Month and the many female entrepreneurs out there, here are some of the best women-owned businesses in Canada, from Vancouver to Montreal.
Brandon Gonez Is Here to Redefine News Reporting in Toronto
A chat with former CP24 reporter Brandon Gonez, who is telling GTA stories in authentic ways in his newly launched series, The Brandon Gonez Show.
Meet Tate McRae, the Calgary Teen Who Blew Up During Quarantine
Calgary pop artist Tate McRae talks about being Apple Music's Up Next artist of the month, her upcoming EP too young to be sad, and blowing up in quarantine.
Toronto and Vancouver Among Top 5 Most Unaffordable Housing Markets in the World
In a newly published report, Canadian cities Toronto and Vancouver were ranked in the top five most unaffordable housing markets in the world.
Pressa Shares Unreleased Track "Killers & Demons" in Reimagined Virtual Concert Film
Pressa shares a snippet of his unreleased track "Killers & Demons" in his unique reimagined virtual concert experience that debuts live on YouTube.
Many Canadians Plan to Break COVID-19 Rules Over Spring Break, Says Study
A new study by Insights West reveals that Canadians are considering breaking some of the rules over the spring break, due to pandemic fatigue.
Toronto to Get a Spaceship-Like, 7,000-Seat eSports Venue
eSports company Overactive Media announced that Toronto is planning for a futuristic, new 7,000-seat arena, which will host concerts and Overwatch matches.
Premiere: Vancouver's Angst Gets Real on New Single “2 Late”
Check out Vancouver-based hardstyle hip-hop artist Angst's new single "2 Late" and the new music video from his upcoming "Loser 2" album, out in March.
Toronto Rapper Top5 Charged in Connection to Murder of 20-Year-Old
Top5 has been charged in connection to the January murder of 20-year-old Hashim Omar Ali, along with several other charges, his lawyer said Sunday night.
SPIRITSAVER Drop Sultry Debut Single “Ocean Drive”
The new group, formed by Toronto-based producer Zale “Zalezy” Epstein and Connecticut vocalist-producer Norman Perry, just released their debut track.
Premiere: Fame Holiday Releases New Single “Take Me Away”
Listen to Mississauga rapper Fame Holiday as he gets personal on his latest released single "Take Me Away" with an accompanying music video.
Canada Apologizes to China for Diplomat’s 'Wuhan' Wu-Tang Clan Shirt
Canada officials “regret the misunderstanding” after China issued a complaint over a diplomat's custom T-shirt with the word "Wuhan" over the Wu-Tang symbol.
Premiere: JAHKOY Taps Fabolous for “Exes & Summer Flings” Video
Check out Toronto artist JAHKOY's new music video featuring iconic Brooklyn rapper Fabolous for his remixed version of "Exes & Summer Flings."
Vince Carter Launches Scholarship and Mentorship Program in Toronto
Raptors legend Vince Carter launches a scholarship program in Toronto designed to support underrepresented communities with opportunities to pursue passions.
99 More People in Ontario Likely Have the UK COVID-19 Variant
The UK variant of COVID-19 is believed to have been found in 99 new cases by public health officials from the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.
Premiere: Ashton Mills Flexes His Chops in “PAPER BOATS (OFF THE FLOOR)” Visual
Check out Toronto singer Ashton Mills' premiere of his music video for "PAPER BOATS (OFF THE FLOOR)," off his debut project 'YOU WATCHED ME LOSE MY MIND.'
Premiere: Hoodz9 Explains Himself in New Video "Na Mean"
Hoodz9's new music video "Na Mean" is the Toronto rapper's latest solo release.
Javicia Leslie on Becoming the First Black Batwoman & Filming in Vancouver
The actress tells us what taking on the lead role in The CW's Batwoman means for her and others.