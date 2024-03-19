Over 250 Partiers Arrested in Miami Beach Despite 'Breaking Up With Spring Break' Campaign

More than 250 spring breakers have already been arrested in Miami Beach this month, despite the state's best efforts to not repeat the mistakes of the past.

The New York Post shared a series of photos showing wild scenes as people were being taken into police custody.

As drastic times call for drastic measures, the city of Miami Beach declared a curfew that would go into effect from 11:59 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. on Monday. Mayor Steven Meiner called the decision a huge success, saying the curfew made the city safer.

According to WSVN, some local business owners have taken legal action to try and remove the curfew, claiming the move has led to revenue declines.